The Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) Government has published its updated immigration and clearance guidelines for international travellers

Out of 88 countries globally exempted from visa and entry permit requirements, nine African nations made the list

While some approved African passport holders can stay for up to 90 days, standard Nigerian passport holders face strict pre-entry regulations

The Public Security Police Force of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), an autonomous region in South China and one of the wealthiest nations in the world, has released its updated immigration guidelines.

The official directory outlines a total of 88 countries whose nationals are exempted from holding a visa or an "entry permit" (visa on arrival) before travelling to Macao. Of these 88 nations, nine are African countries.

Macao SAR releases a list of African countries that can visit without a visa. Photo credit: Sam Hou Fai

Source: UGC

African countries Macao SAR approves visa-free

According to the official database of the Macao SAR Government Portal, citizens from the following African countries can enter Macao without a visa:

Cape Verde Egypt Kingdom of Morocco (Morocco) Mali Mauritius Namibia Seychelles South Africa Tanzania

Duration for visa-free countries visiting Macao SAR

The duration of the legal stay granted upon arrival varies depending on the specific African passport used:

90-Day Stay: Passport holders from Cape Verde, Egypt, Morocco, Mali, Mauritius, and Tanzania are granted a maximum stay of 90 days upon entry.

30-Day Stay: Passport holders from South Africa, Namibia, and Seychelles are granted a maximum stay of 30 days upon entry.

For Nigerians looking to travel to Macao, the SAR government maintains a highly strict policy. Nigeria is not included on the visa-free list. Instead, standard Nigerian passport holders are strictly required to apply for a Macao visa in advance through a Chinese embassy or consulate in their home country before initiating their journey.

Countries eligible for UAE 90-day visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the UAE, also known as the United Arab Emirates, has published an official list of countries eligible for a 90-day visa on arrival.

It shows several African countries and many European countries whose nationals are eligible for the visa-on-arrival entry scheme.

Source: Legit.ng