30 surprising songs Chris Stapleton wrote recorded by other artists

Chris Stapleton is an American country music singer-songwriter and guitarist. He is widely known for songs like White Horse, Broken Halos and Starting Over. The singer has also written songs for many popular artists in the entertainment industry. Discover some of the songs Chris Stapleton wrote you didn't know.

Chris Stapleton started his career as a songwriter in 1996. He has won multiple accolades as a songwriter. Some include the ACMusic Award for Songwriter of the Decade (2019) and the Triple Crown Award (2023). You might be surprised to learn that the songs he has written for other artists span multiple genres, not just country.

30 songs Chris Stapleton wrote

Chris Stapleton is among the singer-songwriters who have gained fame for composing songs for other artists in the entertainment industry. He has written songs in different genres, including soul, country, and rock.

1. If It Hadn't Been Love

Artists: Adele

Adele Released on: 2011

2011 Genre: Pop

The American singer-songwriter wrote If It Hadn't Been Love by the award-winning singer Adele. Stapleton co-wrote the track with his fellow SteelDriver, Mike Henderson. This 2008 track talks about the crazy things a person can do for love. The English singer also added her vocals to the song.

2. Don't Start Lying to Me Now

Artist: Joss Stone

Joss Stone Released: 21 July 2011

21 July 2011 Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop

Chris Stapleton composed the song Don't Start Lying To Me Now, which was recorded by the English singer and songwriter Joss Stone. It is from her fifth studio album, LP1. The song is about being lied to and expressing frustration due to the lies.

3. The Best Thing I Had Goin'

Artist: Brad Paisley

Brad Paisley Released: 2003

2003 Genre: Country

One of the popular songs written by Chris Stapleton is The Best Thing I Had Goin by Brad Paisley. This song is about a man who feels all will change because his lover is gone. Paisley's tangible guitar work goes well with the lyrics. The Best Thing That I Had Goin is the 10th track on Paisley's album, Mud on the Tires.

4. Finding My Way Back Home

Artist: Lee Anne Womack

Lee Anne Womack Released: August 2006

August 2006 Genre: Country

Finding My Way Back Home is also one of the many country songs that Chris Stapleton wrote for other artists. It was recorded by Lee Anne Womack and released in August 2006. The song reflects on losing oneself and longing to return to one's roots. Its infectious melodies make the listener want to listen attentively to the message.

5. Either Way

Artist: Lee Anne Womack

Lee Anne Womack Released: 2008

2008 Genre: Country

Either Way is not the only track Chris wrote for Lee Anne Womack on this list. The multiple award-winning artist released it in 2008 as the second song from her album Call Me Crazy. In 2017, he released his version of the song as one of his songs from his album From A Room: Vol. 1.

6. Love's Gonna Make It Alright

Artist: George Strait

George Strait Released: 2011

2011 Genre: Country

Love's Gonna Make It Alright is a country song from George Strait's 2011 studio album, Here for a Good Time. It was composed by Chris and Al Anderson and debuted at number 57 on the Hot Country Songs chart. According to Taste Of Country, the track hit No. 1 on the Mediabase chart, marking Strait's number-one hit as a songwriter.

7. Diamonds Make Babies

Artist: Darius Rucker

Darius Rucker Released: 2010

2010 Genre: Country

Diamonds Make Babies is another of the songs Chris Stapleton wrote for other artists. It was recorded by Darius Rucker and released in 2010. It is the fifth track on Darius's sixth studio album, Home. The song is about the occupational hazards of putting a ring on it.

8. Drink a Beer

Artist: Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan Released: 2013

2013 Genre: Country

Drink a Beer track was co-written by Chris and Jim Beavers. The song depicts the feeling of unexpectedly losing a loved one. The expertly crafted lyrics place you directly in the shoes of someone who experienced the loss. In February 2014, the song became his number one on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

9. Say Something

Artist: Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake Released: 2018

2018 Genre: Country rock, pop

Say Something is one of Justin Timberlake's songs from his fifth album, Man of the Woods, which Chris Stapleton wrote. The song features Stapleton's vocals and was released on 25 January 2018. It debuted at number 9 on the US Billboard Hot 100. The track has received several nominations. According to IMDb, Say Something won Best Live Video at the 2018 UK Music Video Awards.

10. You Don't Have To Die

Artist: Ernest

Ernest Released: 2024

2024 Genre: Country

Stapleton has also worked with the American country singer Ernest. He co-wrote the song You Don't Have to Die with Clint Ingersoll, which was released in 2024. The song has emotional lyrics about the pain of losing deep love and how it can feel like a profound death.

11. Morning Light

Artist: Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake Released: 2018

2018 Genre: Pop

Chris also composed the track Morning Light from Justin Timberlake's Man of the Woods studio album. He wrote the song with Justin Timberlake, Elliott Ives, and Eric Hudson. The song features additional vocals from American rapper Alicia Keys.

12. Front Porch Things

Artist: Little Big Town

Little Big Town Released: 2012

2012 Genre: Country

Adam Hood and Stapleton co-wrote the song Front Porch Things song. It is one of the songs from Little Big Town from their Tornado album. The song celebrates the joy and simplicity of small-town community life.

13. Lovin' You On My Mind

Artist: Josh Turner

Josh Turner Released: 2010

2010 Genre: Country

Josh Turner released Lovin' You On My Mind in 2010. The song is known for its deep lyrics, which match his vocals. Tim James, Kendell Marvel, and Chris co-wrote it. It is about a man who can not stop thinking about a woman.

14. There's More Where That Came From

Artist: Lee Anne Womack

Lee Anne Womack Released: 2005

2005 Genre: Country

There's More Where That Came From is a country song from Lee Ann Womack's sixth studio album, which won multiple awards. The album won her three Country Music Association awards, including album and single of the year. Chris DuBois and Stapleton co-wrote the song.

15. Talk is Cheap

Artist: Alan Jackson

Alan Jackson Released: 2012

2012 Genre: Country

Many know Talk is Cheap as Alan Jackson's song. The musical artist recorded the track but was not the one who composed it. The song reflects on the theme of sincerity in a relationship. Alan Jackson released this song in 2012.

16. Nothin' but a Love Thang

Artist: Darryl Worley

Darryl Worley Released: 2006

2006 Genre: Country, folk

Nothin' but a Love Thang was released in 2006, a country song from Darryl Worley's album Here and Now. This romantic country song celebrates the simple joy of being in love and having a genuine connection with someone. Steve Leslie also took part in composing this track.

17. Something to Do with My Hands

Artist: Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett Released: 2012

2012 Genre: Country

This country music was released in February 2012 as the first single from his debut album, It Goes Like This. Thomas Rhett also composed the song with Chris and Lee Thomas Miller. The track debuted at number 58 on the US Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and peaked at number 15.

18. Whiskey and You

Artist: Tim McGraw

Tim McGraw Released: 2007

2007 Genre: Country

Whiskey and You was recorded by Tim McGraw in 2007 for his album, Let It Go. Chris Stapleton wrote the song with Thomas Miller. He also recorded his version of the song in his 2015 album Traveller. The track with a heart-wrenching story gives you all the feel. It is about a man who chose his family over alcohol.

19. Nobody's Fool

Artist: Miranda Lambart

Released: 2011

Genre: Country

Nobody's Fool, a song by Miranda Lambart, is known for its powerful lyrics, which Chris wrote. This one was solo written, unlike many of the songs in this list, which the singer-songwriter co-wrote with other songwriters. It is one of the songs from her album, Fout the Record. The song is about getting over a heartbreak.

20. Too Fast

Artist: Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean Released: 2014

2014 Genre: Country

Too Fast, recorded by Jason Aldean, is also one of the pleasing melodies written by Chris. This song is about a man lamenting having too many regrets. The song was featured on Jason's album in 2014. According to Song Facts, Jason considers this song one of the best tracks on his sixth studio album, Old Boots, New Dirt.

21. Crash and Burn

Artist: Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett Released: 2015

2015 Genre: Country, pop

Crash and Burn is one of the 2010s' most recognisable country songs. This track, recorded by Thomas Rhett in 2015, is among Chris Stapleton's incredible works. Many love it due to its pleasing melodies and infectious chorus.

22. If He Ain't Gonna Love You

Artist: Jake Owen

Jake Owen Released: 2016

2016 Genre: Country

If He Ain't Gonna Love You is the second single from his fifth studio album, American Love. The track is an R&B-influenced country song about a man pleading with a woman to leave an unsatisfactory relationship to be with him. It features Chris' vocals in the background, and he is also among its writers.

23. Come Back Song

Artist: Darius Rucker

Darius Rucker Released: 2010

2010 Genre: Country

Come Back Song is a song by Darius Rucker, co-written by Stapleton and Casey Beathard. It was released in July 2010 as the lead single from his second album, Charleston, SC 1966. The song is about a man pleading with his former girl to return.

24. Honky Tonk Mood

Artist: Cody Johnson

Cody Johnson Released: 2019

2019 Genre: Country

Honky Tonk Mood is one of the songs of Cody Johnson's album Ain't Nothing to It. This is also one of the incredible works by the American singer-songwriter. The song embraces the carefree, lively spirit of honky-tonk bars and the joy of letting loose to country music.

25. Your Man

Artist: Josh Turner

Josh Turner Released: 2005

2005 Genre: Country

If you have listened to Your Man song by Josh Turner, it will surprise you to know that Chris Stapleton wrote the song. It was released in July 2005 and became his first No. 1 hit on the US Billboard Hot Country Songs charts in early 2006. Chris Stapleton won the American Society of Composers, Author and Publishers award for this song.

26. Swing

Artist: Trace Adkins

Trace Adkins Released: 2006

2006 Genre: Country

Swing is also among the songs written by Chris Stapleton. Chris composed the song together with the American record producer Frank Rogers. This song revolves around a group of men trying to woo the same girl, comparing the experience to that of a baseball game.

27. I Didn't Know It at the Time

Artist: Tim McGraw

Tim McGraw Released: 2009

2009 Genre: Country

I Didn't Know It at the Time is a song recorded by American singer-songwriter Tim McGraw. It appeared on the artist's 2009 album Southern Voice. The song, written by Christ Stapleton and Lee Thomas Miller, was nominated for Best Country Song at the 58th Grammy Awards.

28. Never Wanted Nothing More

Artist: Kenny Chesney

Kenny Chesney Released: 2007

2007 Genre: Country

Never Wanted Nothing More won the Academy's Crystal Milestone Award at the 43rd Annual ACM Awards in 2008. American country music artist Kenny Chesney recorded the song, which Chris Stapleton co-wrote with Ronnie Bowman. The song is about living in the moment but striving to move on with your life.

29. Keep On Lovin' You

Artist: Steel Magnolia

Steel Magnolia Released: 2010

2010 Genre: Country

Keep On Lovin' You is a debut song recorded by the American music duo Steel Magnolia. It was released as the first single from the album Steel Magnolia. According to PR Newswire, it reached position 15 on US Country Songs in 2010 and was nominated for an Academy of Country Music award that same year. Keep on Lovin' You talks about devotion between two people in love.

30. Ready To Roll

Artist: Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton Released: 2011

2011 Genre: Country

Ready To Roll is one of the famous songs Chris Stapleton wrote. Blake Shelton recorded it as part of his album Red River Blue. Chris Stapleton co-wrote it with Jonathan Singleton and Jim Beavers in 2011. This amazing song talks about taking it easy after a long week.

How was Chris Stapleton discovered?

The American singer-songwriter started his songwriting career in 1996 after moving to Nashville to study at Vanderbilt University. According to Country Music Hall of Fame, he began writing music for others after meeting and collaborating with Steve Leslie. Through Leslie, he realised it was possible to pursue a songwriting career.

Does Chris Stapleton write his own songs?

The American singer-songwriter writes his songs. That is evident from the several songs written by Chris Stapleton for other artists.

What song did Chris Stapleton write for Adele?

He wrote the song If It Hadn't Been for Love. Adele recorded the track in 2011, and Stapleton and SteelDrivers wrote and performed it in 2011.

Chris Stapleton is one of the artists who are known for their incredible talent in writing songs. He is a famous singer who has also gained recognition for composing songs for popular artists in the music industry. The songs Chris Stapleton wrote for other artists are known for winning awards. Some famous artists he has written songs for include Justin Timberlake, Adele and Jack Owen.

