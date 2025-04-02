Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, demands public display of suspects arrested for the Uromi killings and calls for full compensation for the victims' families

Kano state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has called for the public display of the suspects arrested in connection with the brutal killing of 16 Kano indigenes in Uromi, Edo State.

He also emphasised the need for the families of the victims to receive full compensation as part of the pursuit of justice for the tragic incident.

Governor Yusuf made this demand on Monday, March 31, when he met with a delegation from Edo state, led by Governor Monday Okpebholo, who had visited Kano to express condolences.

According to a statement by Governor Yusuf’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the governor stressed that the quick arrests should be followed by a transparent process, including a public parade, to ensure Nigerians that justice would be served.

Gov Okpebholo confirms transfer of 14 suspects for further interrogation

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo state confirmed that the 14 suspects arrested in connection with the Uromi killings have been transferred to Abuja for further questioning, BBC new pidgin reported.

He made this announcement during his condolence visit to Kano, reassuring the people of Kano and the victims' families that the investigation would continue and that more arrests were possible.

Governor Okpebholo assured everyone that the perpetrators would be held accountable under the law.

Vigilante group’s violent actions spark nationwide outrage

A local vigilante group in Edo State sparked widespread outrage after they carried out a violent attack on a group of travellers they suspected of being kidnappers along the Uromi-Obajana road, Vanguard reported.

The travellers, who claimed to be hunters, were found in possession of 19 locally-made firearms.

The vigilantes, unconvinced by their explanation, concluded they were kidnappers, which led to the brutal killings.

The police confirmed that the vigilantes had acted unlawfully, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The tragic killings of 16 Kano indigenes in Uromi, Edo State, have sparked a series of key developments. Below are the significant events that have unfolded since the incident:

1. President Tinubu condemns attack and orders full investigation

Nigeria's President, Bola Tinubu, condemned the killings and ordered swift action from security agencies to investigate the incident.

In a statement, he called the attack "wicked" and stressed that those responsible must be punished. "Jungle justice has no place in Nigeria," the president stated, reaffirming that every Nigerian has the right to move freely within the country.

His directive was clear: the security agencies must act swiftly and thoroughly to bring the perpetrators to justice.

2. Edo governor suspends security chief and illegal vigilante groups

Following the killings, Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, immediately suspended all illegal vigilante groups operating in the state.

He also suspended the Commander of the Edo state Security Corps, Friday Ibadin, for the actions of the local vigilante group involved in the killings.

The Governor’s spokesperson explained that the group had not been registered with the Edo State Security Corps and their actions contradicted the values of the Okpebholo administration.

3. Arrest of 14 suspects and ongoing investigation

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, confirmed the arrest of 14 suspects in connection with the killings.

He deployed additional operatives to the affected area to restore law and order and promised that more arrests would follow.

Egbetokun also appointed the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department, DIG Sadiq Abubakar, to oversee the investigation and ensure it is thorough, impartial, and expedited.

4. Governor Okpebholo pays condolence visit to Kano

On March 31, Governor Monday Okpebholo travelled to Kano to visit the families of the victims and offer condolences to Kano state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

In his address, Governor Okpebholo described the attack as “unfortunate” and assured the victims' families that justice would be served.

He added that the first step was to ensure the victims' bodies were removed and given proper burials.

“I stand with you in your grief,” he told the families, reaffirming his commitment to supporting them.

5. Uncertainty over the identity of the victims

There has been ongoing confusion about the true identity of the victims. Initial reports labelled the deceased as hunters, but subsequent official statements from the police and the Edo state Government only referred to them as travellers.

According to Kano state authorities, the victims hailed from two local governments in Kano, with some reportedly from the Bankure Local Government Area.

The mystery surrounding their identity remains unsolved, leaving room for further speculation amid Nigeria’s ongoing security challenges, including banditry and kidnapping.

