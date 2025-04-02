Breaking: Tribunal Gives Judgment on Case Seeking APC's Okpebholo's Sack as Edo Governor
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance.
Benin City, Edo state - The Edo governorship tribunal has affirmed Monday Okpebholo as the duly elected governor of the state in the election held on September 21, 2024.
Okpebholo is a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). As reported by The Cable, delivering judgment on Wednesday, April 2, a three-member panel of the tribunal led by Wilfred Kpochi, held that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Asue Ighodalo, failed to prove the allegations against the respondents. The Abuja tribunal held that “no competent witnesses were called” to prove the averments in their petition.
More to follow...
Source: Legit.ng
