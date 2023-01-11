Music is food to the soul, and some musicians are talented at serving it. Nigerian singer and rapper Keshinro Ololade, known as Lil Kesh, is one artist whose music you would not mind having on your playlist. He has released numerous singles and has occasionally worked with other top Nigerian singers, such as Zinoleesky, Patoranking, and Fireboy.

Lil Kesh started his music career in 2012 in college, debuting with the song Lyrically. He failed to capture people’s attention until 2014, when he released the song Shoki. The singer boasts multiple albums, including Y.A.G.I (2016) and ECSTACY (2020), with several hits. If you want Lil Kesh's songs on your playlist, here is a list you can consider.

Best Lil Kesh's songs

Kesh's songs often feature clever lyrics that showcase his songwriting skills. With his unique style and relatable lyrics, Lil Kesh has become one of the most popular and respected musicians in Nigeria.

This is one of the latest Lil Kesh’s songs, and if you love Amapiano beats, you will probably dance to this. The track was produced by Reward Beatz and Niphkeys and was released on 28 October 2022.

2. Love Like This

This afrobeat love song was released on 19 November 2020, and Nigerian musician Fireboy DML was featured in it. The hit was produced by Type A, and it comes from Lil Kesh’s album Ecstacy.

3. Korope

Lil Kesh features another Nigerian music bigwig Naira Marley in the song Korope, released on 25 June 2021. Magic Sticks produced the afrobeat track, the only track in the album with the same title.

Lil Kesh released the hit song on 2 December 2021, featuring Zinoleesky. Don’t Call Me was produced by Young John and Niphkeys. The song's video has approximately 5.8 million views on YouTube.

5. Yagi Level

From the album Ecstacy, this hit was released in November 2020. Its video premiered on YouTube on 27 November. Young Jonn and Pheelz produced the song.

Released on 19 November 2020, O Por has more than 1.5 million views on YouTube as of this writing. Young John produced the song, in which Lil Kesh features Naira Marley. It is a hit from the album Ecstacy.

7. Vanilla Bottega

Vanilla Bottega is one of the latest songs by Lil Kesh, released on 20 May 2022. He features Nigerian star artist Joe Boy in the afrobeat song produced by talented beatmaker SB. The track's video has over a million views on YouTube.

Ishe is the second song on Lil Kesh’s album Y.A.G.I, released on 17 March 2016. The song, produced by Pheelz, has thousands of views on YouTube.

Efejoku is another track from Lil Kesh’s first music album Y.A.G.I., released in 2016. He features Nigerian musical artist Viktoh in the song, which boasts more than 3 million views on YouTube.

10. Is It Because I Love You

Lil Kesh teamed up with Patoranking to release the hit Is It Because I Love You in 2016. The talented duo’s song is on YouTube and has garnered more than 3.5 million views as of this writing.

11. Ibile

The music video premiered on YouTube on 17 October 2016, and the artist features Reminisce, a famous Nigerian musical artist. The song’s views on YouTube have surpassed 700 thousand. The track was produced by Pheelz and Young John.

12. Cause Trouble

This is the thirteenth track from Lil Kesh’s debut album Y.A.G.I, and the artist features Nigerian rapper Ycee. It was produced by Pheelz and was released on 23 February 2016.

This afrobeat love song was released on 1 August 2019. The artist mixes Yoruba dialect and English words to create alluring lyrics. Lil Kesh features Mayorkun in the song, which Rexxie produced.

Yaya Yoyo is another hit music from Lil Kesh's first album Y.A.G.I, which was first launched on 17 March 2016. Multiple hitmakers, including Young Jonn, Pheelz and Shizzi, produced the song. It featured musician Davido who sings the chorus part of the song.

15. No Fake Love

No Fake Love was released on 8 March 2017. The artist speaks about people close to him who pretend to love him. This is another Princeton production for the artist that has captivated many people.

This is track number 15 in the artist’s debut album Y.A.G.I. Its audio was released on 17 March 2016. Nigerian Afrobeat singer and songwriter Adekunle was featured in the song produced by Pheelz.

17. Downtown Girl

This is another hit from Lil Kesh, released on 19 November 2020. Princeton produced the song, and it is from the album Ecstacy. Laura Adegbite, also known as Shaybo, is featured in the track.

If you love afrobeat music, this song will not miss on your playlist. It was released on 19 December 2018 and featured Olamide. The track is Rexxie's production, and it is a good song if you love dancing.

19. Shoki

This song brought LilKesh into the limelight after its release on 21 April 2014. Shoki was produced by Nigerian producer Major Bangz and the artist featured established musicians Davido and Olamide.

This is a 17 March 2016 song produced by Pheelz. It is Nigerian hip-hop music from the artist’s album Y.A.G.I. If you love party songs, this will be an excellent selection to add to your list, as the song is about having fun with friends.

Other best of Lil Kesh’s songs

Besides the above songs, the artist has other popular hits that have earned him fame over the years. Here are other Lil Kesh’s songs worth listening to.

Jogor

Rora

Itunmo

Flenjo

Again O

Agbani Darego

Gbese

Lil Kesh is undoubtedly one of the best Nigerian musicians. He has proven his prowess in music as an individual artist and collaborated with other top artists to release great hits. Therefore, if you intend to have a great moment of entertainment, do not hesitate to add the above songs to your playlist and also share them with friends who are passionate about Nigerian music.

