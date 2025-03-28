Cubana Chiefpriest has shared a cryptic post hinting at his potential impact as he ventures into the music industry

He also used Davido's name and talent to boast while issuing a warning to an unnamed rival about his capabilities

Fans in the comments section of his post called the name of the singer he was reportedly referring to and taunted him

Celebrity barman, Pascal Ogechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chiefpriest, has boasted about his music prowess with a cryptic post addressed to his arch-enemy.

In the post, the businessman shared a video of Davido in his electric Rolls-Royce Spectre, which he took delivery of a few months ago.

Cubana Chiefpriest sends warning to haters as he brags about Davido. Photo credit@cubanachiefpriest/@burnaboygram/@davido

Source: Instagram

The Awuke crooner was seen in a short video stepping out of a luxurious car while someone assisted him in closing the door.

Cubana Chiefpriest taunted his unnamed rival, asserting that he was not to be underestimated and that he had now entered the music industry. He went further to declare that someone was going to "cry blood."

Issuing a stern warning, he advised the individual to learn how to mind their own business. Continuing his boast, he reinforced his signature slogan: "Music na water."

Cubana Chiefpriest brags with Davido

Also in the post, Cubana Chiefpriest bragged that he was Davido's friend, so his enemy should take note.

Fans in the comment section of the post taunted the hospitality businessman, who was recently called out by his alleged baby mama.

Cubana Chiefpriest sends a warning to critics and brags about Davido. Photo credit@cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

According to some fans, Cubana Chiefpriest was referring to Burna Boy. They argued that neither Davido nor Chiefpriest possessed talent on Burna Boy’s level.

A few also advised him to be cautious with his words, noting that the person he was addressing had no time for such conflicts.

Burna Boy and Cubana Chiefpriest have not been on good terms for a while. A few months ago, they publicly exchanged insults, intensifying their ongoing feud.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Cubana Chiefpriest's post

Nigerians reacted to the post made by the businessman. Here are some comments below:

@sunsherry_of_lagos1 reacted:

"Always fighting principalities and powers wey no send am."

@el_sunkyg said:

"I pity Davido.. This CP is going to take advantage of him and ruin him.".

@otf_koko300 commented:

"Both you nd d OBO no kuku sabi sing so no worries."

@standollar5 stated:

"Nah u dey fight yourself everyday come dey use davido they cover up."

@vera4eva shared:

"The person he is talking to his actually bigger than him and David combined."

@otfvon77 commented:

"Carry belly shift one side . Let's wait and hear from Kenyan lady."

