A lady reacted to the alleged video of Baltasar Engonga's wife which reportedly spread on the internet and social media

The lady said she became suspicious because Baltasar's wife kept quiet after her husband's alleged video trended online

She was reacting to a post by VeryDarkMan, noting that she knew something was wrong from day one

A lady has weighed in on the alleged video of Baltasar Ebang Engonga's wife, which was reported to have leaked online.

Social media comments started flying in their numbers after VeryDarkMan made a post concerning the alleged leaked tapes.

Videos of Baltasar Engonga's wife reportedly emerged online. Photo credit: Facebook/Baltasar Engonga.

VeryDarkMan alleged that Baltasar Engonga's wife was also not innocent as she reportedly soiled her hands in affairs.

Many people have shared their takes on the alleged video with some saying they initially pitied the woman.

In her reaction, Ama Joe said:

"I knew something was wrong with the level of calmness from Mrs. Baltasar. Anyway, it's what it's."

Billions Nations said:

"This is why God leaves us on earth and run enter heaven go stay jeje Yet oyibo people dy fine am up and down make them go spoil that side too."

Asemota Joan said:

"I think the woman started this first before the man vow too sleep with 400 women in that country maybe more than anyways nawaooo."

Prudence Mwamba said:

"The innocent man they took advantage of by 400 women."

Aanuoluwa said:

"Omo I think it is cheap in that place, and they probably don't put much importance to it. Maybe na we just de waste our energy there...I swear my mind told me the wife may not be innocent too."

Joseph Okeahialam said:

"I think social media should be banned in Nigeria to secure the future of our kids, what they being exposed to on social media is a serious threat to future society."

Who are the women Baltasar Engonga slept with?

One interesting thing about Engonga's story is the type of women he reportedly liked or who fell for him.

According to media reports, he allegedly had bedroom actions with the wives of prominent people, including ministers and other top government officials.

His bevvy of women also allegedly includes his brother’s wife, his cousin, the sister of the president of Equatorial Guinea, the director general of police’s wife, and about 20 of the country’s ministers.

