Nigerian singer Davido has got his countrymen talking following his recent meeting with his senior colleague 2baba

Legit.ng earlier reported the DMW executive and the African hitmaker shared a heartwarming in a nightclub in Lagos in the com[any of the latter’s new boo Natasha

A video from the event went viral, showing how the twins' dad reacted towards the Edo state lawmaker, triggering reactions online

Nigerian singer Davido, aka David Adeleke, made the rounds online following his meeting with senior colleague Innocent Idibia, best known as 2baba.

Legit.ng earlier reported that 2Baba and his new partner, Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru, were spotted at an outing following his estranged wife, actress Annie Idibia's return to social media.

Davido warmly greets 2baba, ignores Natasha. Credit: @natashaosawaru, @davido, @official2baba

Source: Instagram

Recall that 2Baba and Natasha last made headlines when they were spotted at fashion designer Seyi Vodi's fashion store in Abuja.

Barely a few days after their video went viral, Annie made a grand return to social media, as she reverted to her maiden name in an appreciation message to her fans and supporters, signalling an end to her marriage with 2Baba.

In a video shared by Davido's logistics manager, 2Baba and Natasha could be seen grooving to OBO's song at a corner in the night club.

While many wondered if the two singers met, a new clip surfaced showing the moment the OBO crooner exchanged a warm, brotherly hug and a friendly handshake.

A couple of eagle eyed netizens noticed that the DMW executive ignored the music icon’s new lover during their brief greeting, igniting reactions from netizens.

Watch the video below:

In a previous report, the renowned artist was caught shopping for hair with his new partner, Natasha Osawaru, despite his family's fears about his whereabouts.

A video that circulated on social media showed the singer and Natasha casually shopping for hair products together.

This sighting followed allegations from 2Baba's family, who recently filed a petition with the Department of State Services (DSS), stating that he had gone missing.

Natasha Osawaru meets Davido in a club. Credit: @natashaosawaru

Source: Instagram

Recall that the singer's mother, Mrs Rose Idibia, had previously expressed her displeasure with his current relationship, particularly because his divorce from his estranged wife, Annie Idibia, has yet to be finalised.

Davido and 2baba’s new lover trend

See what netizens said below:

sylviasylvesteretoruomo said:

"Abeg who is Natasha for OBO to greet? Isn’t she the one that should be greeting him?"

iamtherealallegedly wrote:

"He doesn't know Natasha na so why must he greet Natasha abi na Natasha suppose great am."

priceless_favorite wrote:

"This Natasha de get different looks😂😂…today she’s looking slim and taller…tomorrow we’ll get to see another one."

preciouseziwo wrote:

"Be like our senator na chameleon…Cos she just Dey change."

oge_uka said:

"If my husband decides to leave me it has to someone betterof.. which kind Tatashi be this..See as she dry."

bond__builders wrote:

"B4 she reach Anny age how e wan be cos even now she no reach Anny for anything...436 faces."

lovethjoe5 said:

"this one don dry finish husband snatchers association of Nigeria honorable without shame."

2Baba's attire with boo Natasha ignities questions

Legit.ng previously reported that singer 2Baba's marriage issues resurfaced online after a recent photo emerged on social media.

The African Queen hitmaker and his new lover, Natasha, an Edo lawmaker, were seen on the busy streets of Abuja with a friend.

The appearance of the Afrobeats legend, coupled with the attire he wore, has left many upset as they dished out their hot takes. The appearance of the Afrobeats legend, coupled with the attire he wore, has left many upset as they dished out their hot takes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng