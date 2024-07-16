Kenny Chesney's net worth (2024), birthday, age, wife and career

Kenneth Arnold Chesney is a singer-songwriter, musician and record producer from the United States of America. With a career spanning over three decades, Kenny Chesney has released over 20 albums, several of which have achieved platinum and multi-platinum certifications. He has won numerous awards, including twelve Country Music Association awards and six Grammy Award nominations. So what is Kenny Chesney’s net worth?

Kenny Chesney at the 64th Annual BMI Country Awards in Nashville (L). The musician at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park in New York (R). Photo: Michael Loccisano, Charles Eshelman (modified by author)

Kenny Chesney has been in the entertainment industry since 1993. He is among the most successful crossover country artists and has sold over 30 million albums worldwide. Through his music and business ventures, Chesney has earned widespread recognition and numerous accolades and amassed a considerable fortune.

Profile summary

Full name Kenneth Arnold Chesney Gender Female Date of birth 26 March 1968 Age 56 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Aries Place of birth Knoxville, Tennessee, United States Current residence Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Mother Karen Chandler Father David Chesney Siblings Jennifer Chandler Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Mary Nolan School Gibbs High School University East Tennessee State University Profession Singer-songwriter, record producer Net worth $180 million–$225 million Instagram @kennychesney Facebook X (Twitter) TikTok @kennychesney

What is Kenny Chesney's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and The Richest, the American singer has an alleged net worth of between $180 million and $225 million. He has accumulated this wealth through his successful career as a country singer and songwriter.

How does Kenny Chesney make his money?

The American musician generates income from various entertainment endeavours, especially his contributions to country music. His music concerts, streaming revenue, and brand partnerships form the backbone of his wealth. He also partners with Corona and profits from his Blue Chair Bay brand.

Kenny is among the highest-paid entertainers worldwide. For instance, Kenny earned $40 million between June 2017 and June 2018.

Aside from music, Kenney has also invested in real estate. In 2010, Chesney purchased an 11,143-square-foot mansion on a 30-acre property in Franklin, Tennessee, for $9.25 million. He later sold this property for $11.5 million in December 2021. Chesney also owned numerous homes in the Virgin Islands, one of which sold for $4.752 million in 2007.

Kenny Chesney’s age and background

Fast five facts about Kenny Chesney. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images (modified by author)

The American country singer was born Kenneth Arnold Chesney on 26 March 1968 at St. Mary's Medical Center and was raised in Luttrell in Knoxville, Tennessee, United States of America but was raised in Luttrell, Tennessee, USA. He is 56 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Aries.

Kenny is an American national of English-Irish descent. His parents are David Chesney, a former elementary school teacher, and Karen Chandler, a hair stylist in the Knoxville area. The record producer grew up alongside his younger sister, Jennifer Chandler.

Chesney graduated from Gibbs High School in 1986. He later enrolled at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City and graduated with a degree in advertising in 1990. While there, he was a member of the ETSU Bluegrass Program and the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity.

Career

Kenny launched his music career in Nashville, Tennessee, performing at various local clubs. He later became the resident performer at a honky-tonk bar called The Surf. In 1993, Kenny signed with Capricorn Records and released his debut album, In My Wildest Dreams, in 1994. The album contained hit songs such as Whatever It Takes and The Tin Man.

In June 1995, Chesney signed with BNA Records and released his second studio album, All I Need to Know. The album included hit singles, including Fall in Love and All I Need to Know. Chesney released his third studio album, the certified platinum Me and You, in 1996. The album earned him a New Male Vocalist of the Year award from the Academy of Country Music.

Chesney has since recorded 16 more albums, including:

I Will Stand (1997)

(1997) When the Sun Goes Down (2004),

(2004), Life on a Rock (2013),

(2013), Songs for the Saints (2018),

(2018), Here and Now (2020)

(2020) Born (2024)

Most of his songs have reached #1 on the Hot Country Songs chart, including There Goes My Life (2003) and The Boys of Fall (2010).

Who is Kenny Chesney’s wife?

Kenny Chesney during a Remembrance and Celebration of the Life & Enduring Legacy of Robert F. Kennedy at Arlington National Cemetery on 6 June 2018 in Arlington, Virginia. Photo: Leigh Vogel

The American entertainer is not married at the moment. He has been in a romantic relationship with Mary Nolan since 2012. The two are often spotted in public events, including at the American Country Countdown Awards in Nashville in 2014.

Before his relationship with Mary, Kenny married Renée Zellweger, an award-winning American actress and producer. The two first met in January 2004 at a relief event for the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami. They tied the knot on 9 May 2005 in a ceremony on the island of St. John.

In September 2005, after only four months of marriage, the couple announced that they were annulling the marriage. Renée cited fraud as the reason for the annulment on court papers. The union officially ended in December 2005. In an interview with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes, Chesney commented on the failed marriage, stating:

The only fraud that was committed was me thinking that I knew what it was like… that I really understood what it was like to be married, and I really didn't.

What is Kenny Chesney’s height?

The American country music singer is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds or 68 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Kenny Chesney? He is an American country music singer, songwriter and record producer. Where is Kenny Chesney from? He was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, United States. When is Kenny Chesney’s birthday? The singer was born on March 26, 1968, and is 56 years old as of 2024. Who are Kenny Chesney’s parents? His parents are Karen Chandler and David Chesney. Does Kenny Chesney have siblings? The entertainer has a younger sister named Jennifer Chandler. Who was Kenny Chesney's wife? The American songwriter was previously married to Renée Zellweger from May 2005 to December 2005. What is Kenny Chesney’s net worth? He allegedly has a net worth of between $180 million and $225 million as of writing. What is Kenny Chesney’s height? He is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall.

Kenny Chesney’s net worth indicates his dedication to his singing career. He has been in the music industry for three decades and has released numerous hit songs and albums, including No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems and When the Sun Goes Down.

