Brad Paisley's kids: Meet William Huckleberry and Jasper Warren

Brad Paisley is a prominent American country music singer, songwriter, and guitarist. He rose to stardom in the late 1990s and has become one of the most successful and well-known artists in country music. Aside from his thriving music career, Brad is also a father. Find out who Brad Paisley’s kids are and how old they are.

Brad Paisley was born on 28 October 1972 in Glen Dale, West Virginia, United States of America. He has been in the music industry since 1998. He released his debut album, Who Needs Pictures, in 1999 and has since released twelve studio albums, with all of his albums certified Gold or higher by the RIAA. Here is everything you need to know about Brad Paisley’s kids.

Who is Brad Paisley?

Brad is a prominent American country music singer, songwriter, and guitarist. He is an American national of white ethnicity. His parents are Edward Paisley and Sandra Jean Jarvis.

He completed his high school education at John Marshall High School in Glen Dale, West Virginia, in 1991 and then attended West Liberty State College for two years. He later joined Belmont University, where he pursued Music Business. He also obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the Mike Curb School of Music Business in 1995.

He commenced his music career after he released his debut album, Who Needs Pictures, in 1999, which produced multiple hit singles, including He Didn't Have to Be and We Danced. He has since released numerous successful albums, such as Mud on the Tires, Time Well Wasted, 5th Gear, American Saturday Night, and Wheelhouse.

Brad Paisley's family

Paisley lives with his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, and their two children in Franklin, Tennessee, United States. They previously owned a home in Pacific Palisades, California, which they sold in 2013. Brad and Kimberly pair began dating in 2001 and got engaged in 2002. The pair eventually tied the knot on 15 March 2003 at the Stauffer Chapel on Pepperdine University's Malibu, California campus.

Brad’s wife is an American actress best recognised for her co-starring roles in According to Jim and Nashville, Father of the Bride and Father of the Bride Part II.

Who are Brad Paisley's kids?

Brad Paisley and his wife Kimberly have two sons named William Huckleberry Paisley and Jasper Warren Paisley.

William Huckleberry Paisley

William Huckleberry Paisley, best known as Huck, is Brad's firstborn son. He was born on 22 February 2007 in Nashville, Tennessee, United States of America. He is 16 years old as of 2023, and his zodiac sign is Pisces.

Huck’s name was adapted from Mark Twain’s character, Huckleberry Finn. His parents described him as 'a happy Buddha' when he was just an infant. In an interview with CMT.com, Brad said,

He’s William Huckleberry Paisley. As in Huckleberry Finn—a reference to a spirit of adventure I hope he embodies. I can see him now— out playing in the woods, taking chances. Sorta conjures up ideas of Mark Twain, you know. He’s healthy. Doing great. Kim’s doing great. We call him Will.

Jasper Warren Paisley

Jasper Warren is the second son and youngest child of Brad and Kimberly. He was born on 17 April 2009 in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. He is 14 years old as of 2023, and his zodiac sign is Aries. Jasper was named after Brad's grandfather, Warren Jarvis Paisley, who gave the country singer his first guitar and encouraged him to pursue music.

Brad Paisley’s kids are William Huckleberry Paisley and Jasper Warren Paisley. Huck was born on 22 February 2007, and Jasper was born on 17 April 2009. Brad Paisley occasionally shares glimpses of his family life on social media, expressing his love and pride for his children.

