Alan Jackson's net worth, is he still alive, and how is his health?

Alan Jackson is a renowned American country music singer and songwriter. He rose to prominence in the mid-1980s, and his career peaked in the 1990s. The singer is best recognised for hits such as The Older I Get, Remember When, Good Time, and Little Bitty. What is Alan Jackson’s net worth?

Alan Jackson is one of the most recognisable voices in country music, having released several songs. He has been in the music industry for over four decades, entertaining country music lovers and gaining immense fame. Alan Jackson’s net worth has also significantly increased over the years.

Full name Alan Eugene Jackson Gender Male Date of birth 7 October 1958 Age 65 years old (as of July 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Newnan, Georgia, United States Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'7" Height in centimetres 193 Weight in pounds 194 Weight in kilograms 88 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Ruth Musick Father Eugene Jackson Siblings 4 Marital status Married Partner Denise Jackson Children 3 School Newnan High School College West Georgia College Profession Country music singer-songwriter Net worth $150 million Instagram @officialalanjackson X (Twitter) @OfficialJackson

What is Alan Jackson's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wealthy Gorilla, and Just Jared, the country music icon’s net worth is approximately $150 million. His successful music career is believed to be his primary income source.

Alan Jackson’s real estate

The country music singer has made several real estate investments over the years. In 2002, he bought a $3.5 million property in Jupiter Island, Florida. He then brought down the house and built a Mediterranean-style mansion, which he sold for $10.45 million in 2013. In June 2009, Alan listed a previously owned property for $38 million and sold it a year later for $28 million.

Alan Jackson owned a Georgia mansion and listed it for $6.4 million in 2017, but he later sold it for approximately $6 million. He also owned a 22,000-square-foot five-bedroom and eight-bathroom house in Franklin, Tennessee, which he purchased in the mid-1990s. He listed the property in September for $23 million but sold it in March 2021 for $19 million.

The country music singer currently resides in Nashville, Tennessee. He purchased his Nashville home in April 2024 for $3 million.

Alan Jackson’s car collection

The country music singer boasts an impressive car collection. According to Legendary Car Collectors, he owns a few high-quality cars. Here is a list of Alan Jackson’s cars.

440 RT Challenger Convertible

Shelby GT500KR Convertible

Chevelle SS 396

GTO Ram Air IV

Shelby GT 350

Chevrolet Camaro

Alan Jackson’s background

The singer was born Alan Eugene Jackson on 7 October 1958 in Newnan, Georgia, United States. Alan Jackson’s age is 65 years as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Libra.

He is the lastborn child of Ruth Musick and Eugene Jackson and was raised alongside four older sisters: Diane, Cathay, Carol, and Connie. His father and mother passed away in 2000 and 2017, respectively.

Alan Jackson attended Newnan High School and graduated from there. He then joined the Dixie Steel band and reportedly pursued his tertiary education at West Georgia College.

What is Alan Jackson’s job?

Alan Jackson is a country music singer and songwriter. He began his career in 1983 but had little success until his wife introduced him to Glen Campbell’s manager, who signed him to Arista Records in the late 1980s. The singer formed the Strayhorns band in 1989, and they play traditional country music and gospel.

The two-time Grammy winner released his debut single, Blue Blooded Woman, 1989 and has since released several studio albums with numerous hits. His notable songs include:

Livin’ on Love

Gone Country

Remember When

Little Bitty

I’ll Try

I’ll Go on Loving You

Country Boy

Chasin That Neon Rainbow

Is Alan Jackson still married?

The Blues Man singer is married to his high school sweetheart, Denise Jackson, an author and former flight attendant. Alan Jackson’s wife has published three books: It’s All About Him, The Road Home, and 5 Easy Steps to Understanding the Bible.

The two tied the knot on 15 December 1979, and their marriage is been blessed with three children as of this writing.

In 1998, their marriage experienced a hiccup when they separated for several months when Denise accused the singer of having multiple extramarital affairs. However, they later reconciled and reunited, and they are still married.

In a 2021 interview with TODAY, Denise spoke to Jenna Bush Hager about their marriage, saying:

When I’m down, he lifts me up. When he’s down, I try to lift him up. The happy side of that is we’ve had a fairy tale life.

Alan Jackson’s children

Who are Alan Jackson’s daughters? The country music hitmaker is the father of three children. His first daughter, Mattie Denise, was born on 19 June 1990, while his second daughter, Alexandra Jane, arrived on 23 August 1993. He welcomed his youngest daughter, Dani Grace, on 28 August 2007.

Alan Jackson’s health

The country music superstar has been battling a neurological disease that he inherited from his father and has been affecting him for decades. In the aforementioned interview with Jenna Bush Hager, he opened up about his health and revealed his struggles performing on stage. He said:

I have this neuropathy and neurological disease. It's genetic that I inherited from my daddy. There's no cure for it, but it's been affecting me for years. And it's getting more and more obvious. And I know I'm stumbling around on stage. And now I'm having a little trouble balancing, even in front of the microphone, and so I feel very uncomfortable.

Alan Jackson’s height and weight

The singer is approximately 6 feet 4 inches (193 centimetres) tall and weighs 194 pounds (88 kilograms).

FAQs

Is Alan Jackson still alive? Yes, the singer is still alive. However, he has health issues which have seen him reduce his public appearances and performances. What is Alan Jackson’s age? He is 65 years old as of July 2024. His date of birth is 7 October 1958. Where does Alan Jackson come from? He hails from Newnan, Georgia, United States. What is Alan Jackson famous for? He is best recognised as a country music singer and songwriter. He has been singing for over four decades. Is Alan Jackson still married to Denise Jackson? Yes. The couple has been together since exchanging marriage vows on 15 December 1979. How many children does Alan Jackson have? He has three daughters: Mattie Denise, Alexandra Jane, and Dani Grace. Is Alan Jackson hospitalised? The singer is not hospitalised. However, a false rumour emerged in 2022 that he was hospitalised and died. How tall is Alan Jackson? His height is 6 feet 4 inches (193 centimetres).

Alan Jackson’s net worth depicts his success as a country music singer. He has acquired significant wealth from music, performing on tours and selling over 75 million record copies worldwide. He is married to Denise Jackson, with whom he has three daughters. Alan resides with his wife in Nashville, Tennessee, United States.

