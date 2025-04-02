A Nigerian mother could not hide her excitement after her daughter purchased a big GP tank for her on Mother's Day

In a video, the happy woman jumped, danced and ran around the compound after seeing the black tank in the compound

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to applaud the thoughtful daughter

A Nigerian mother's joy was overwhelming when her daughter surprised her with a generous gift on Mother's Day.

The thoughtful daughter presented her mother with a large GP water tank, a gift that left the woman feeling blessed.

Mum overjoyed as daughter surprises her with GP tank on Mother's Day Photo credit: @gifty2815/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mother dances over GP tank gift

The heartwarming moment was captured on video and shared by the daughter, known as @gifty2815.

In the clip, the mother's excitement was evident as she jumped, danced, and ran around the compound.

Her daughter's kind gesture had undoubtedly made her Mother's Day truly special and she expressed her gratitude wholeheartedly.

"I got her GP tank for mother's day cause she deserves it. N250k," the thoughtful daughter said.

Lady shows off GP tank she bought for mum on Mother's Day Photo credit: @gifty2815/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady gifts mum water tank

TikTok users who stumbled upon the video were quick to praise the daughter's thoughtfulness.

Many took to the comments section to express their admiration for the daughter's generosity and to celebrate the special bond between the mother and daughter.

@Ifynwamama said:

"She takes off to call other women to come and see what God has done for her. It gives hope to the mothers that their blessings will also come someday."

@chima Daniel said:

"E pain me say I no fit do anything for mama I really cried. I felt very bad as a man seeing others do stuffs for their mum."

@wealth said:

"Tell her to calm down and save her energy for dancing cause benz is coming on the way ezinne mama."

@LOJA DE FAVOUR said:

"And she ran to mama chidubem so that she can share her Joy with her because what her eyes saw her mouth can not tell every good mother deserves this kind of happiness."

@Kodak said:

"But make u a dey try dey appreciate father's. I am a father too and I no what am passing through just to provide for the family."

@nkem said:

"Mothers are blessed, sent my granny 5k n she rained prayers n good wishes on me and my hubby. I pray God bless us 2 do more f4 her cos she deserves it."

@egoemidestined6 added:

"You guys u know the main reason I luv mother's what so ever u give to dem they will always accept it no matter how small. Try give ur bae smtin like dis."

Watch the video here:

Lady surprises her mother at restaurant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a graduate who went for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) came back home to honour her mother.

In a heartwarming video, the lady surprised her mother at her restaurant, where she was selling food.

