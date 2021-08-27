Godfrey Gad’s biography: what is known about the Nigerian musician?

Godfrey Josiah Duniya, popularly known as Godfrey Gad, is a Nigerian musician, writer, and performing artist who won Unwrap 2018 Season 4. He is one of the fastest-growing gospel musicians in Nigeria.

The Nigerian musician has a vibrant smile and is passionate about spreading love through his music. Have a look at Godfrey Gad's biography to find out more about him and his progress as far as his musical career is concerned.

Profile summary

Real name: Godfrey Josiah Duniya

Godfrey Josiah Duniya Nickname: Godfrey Gad

Godfrey Gad Gender: Male

Male Birthday: 10th June

10th June Birthplace: Kabala West, Kaduna State, Nigeria

Kabala West, Kaduna State, Nigeria Current residence : Abuja, Nigeria

: Abuja, Nigeria Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Ethnicity: Black

Black Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour: Black

Black Profession: Musician, writer, and performing artist

Godfrey Gad's biography

The Nigerian musician has completely kept details about his family discrete. He has not disclosed any information about whether or not he has siblings. He is of Black ethnicity and holds Nigerian citizenship.

Godfrey Gad's birthday

According to a Facebook post the Nigerian musician posted, he revealed his birthday dates through a comment, stating:

Lord, I've been broken. Although I'm not worthy, you fixed me. I'm blinded by your grace. You came and saved me. 10th June, my birthday. It's a new season. I've got TESTIMONIES, my people.

Career

Godfrey Gad is a young talented upcoming gospel musician from Nigeria. He has written various songs that have touched the hearts of his fans in multiple ways. Have a look at this list containing Godfrey Gad's songs.

Kabash

Nobody

You are doing well

After church

Pamper

Win or Win

Just after the successful release of the single Kabash, Godfrey Gad came even more popular with another song named You are Doing Well.

This song stole the hearts of his fans for the message in it was all about God's goodness and the mighty deeds He does in people's lives generally.

You are Doing well is a famous phrase amongst Nigerians. It is now more common than before due to its usage by Debo Adebayo, a social media sensation and comedian.

Apart from Godfrey Gad's own songs, he has also been featured in a song titled Selah by Samuel Kay, which was released in August 2021.

Godfrey Gad's Win or Win

Win or Win is one of Godfrey Gad's songs that was released in 2020. In the song, he urges people to stop making excuses because they will never win but instead end up losing everything.

Social media presence

The musician has an Instagram account with the handle @godfreygad_ and has a following of more than 8k. He often uploads his photos flaunting his vibrant smile. Gad is also on Facebook with the name @godfreygadofficial and has more than 3.6k followers and likes.

In addition to that, he has his own YouTube channel where he often uploads videos of his songs and other types of content that he finds suitable for his fans. He has more than 1.6k subscribers as of the time of writing.

Godfrey Josiah Duniya, famously known as Godfrey Gad, is one of the fastest-growing gospel musicians from West Africa, Nigeria. Notably, he is a talented young man with vast potential.

