Nigerian artistes are known to have a spec for beautiful women, and they ensure their signifiant order don't fall short in that category

Many of them married beautiful and gorgeous partners, while those who are not yet married have live-in lovers or baby mamas

Legit.ng in this article list popular Nigerian artistes who married beautiful women or have beautiful live-in lovers

One trait common to Nigerian singers is their love for beautiful and gorgeous ladies. Most of those women are not just beautiful, they are both beauty and brain personified, as seen in their business empires.

The likes of Davido, Johnny Drille, Banky W all have women that many wished they are married to. Which is why some of them flaunt them on social media or at public gathering. A few have introduced them to the world while performing.

Nigerian artistes who married beautiful wives. Photo credit @thechefchi/@jadap

Source: Instagram

Below is a list of artistes, who are married to beautiful women:

1. Chioma and Davido

Afrobeat singer Davido Adeleke, better known as Davido has been with his attractive partner turned wife, Chioma, for many years. However, the singer decided to officially make her his in 2024 by staging a flamboyant traditional wedding, which had in attendance many dignitaries in Nigeria and abroad.

Chef Chi is not her nickname, but she is a chef by profession. She has special culinary skill, she displays on her social media page. The Timeless crooner also does not joke with his wife, despite having some baby mamas. He dedicated a song, 'Assurance' to her even before getting married to her and has shown her off during his concert. Ogechi, another song he featured in, was dedicated to Chioma.

2. Jada P and Wizkid

Jada Pollock, better known as Jada P is Ayo Balogun's live-in lover and baby mama. The two have been together for years, and the mother of two has doubled as the 'Essence' crooner's talent manager and lover. Jada P is both brain and beauty personified as she handles the music empire of her man very well. She is responsible for all the sold out concerts Wizkid has staged outside the country.

The two recently dished couple's goals by holding hands at the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week. Fans are hopeful that the Afrobeat singer will follow in the footstep of his colleague, Davido and walk Jada P down the aisle one day.

3. Rima Tahini and Johnny Drille

Afrosoul singer John Ighodaro, professionally known as Johnny Drille, broke the hearts of his female fans after announcing that he was married.

Rima Tahini, the graceful wife of the talented singer, is not a Nigerian. She was born in Sierra Leone to a Lebanese father. The mother of one is the director of Artiste and Repertoire at Mavin Record, where her husband is signed under.

Rima is also a Recording Academy fellow. She was inducted into the prestigious academy in 2022 for her contribution and dedication to music and its growth across the world.

4.Adesua Etomi and Banky W

Adesua Etomi, the stunning wife of singer turned politician Bankole Wellington, aka, Banky W can charm any man with her beauty.

The mother of one is also one of the high grossing actress in the movie industry, where she has pitched her tent. She once tried her hands on music and released a song, 'So Natural', which had 12 million views after 12 days of it release.

Adesua has continued to hold ace in her acting career as well by featuring in series of in blockbusters movies.

5. Lola Omotayo and Peter Okoye

Beautiful Lola Omotayo is the wife of Peter Okoye, one of the singing duo of P-square. The mother of two with African-Russian ancestry got married to her heartthrob in 2013. Before her wedding to the music star, Lola was already a force to reckon with in the corporate world, and she has continued to keep her cool since them. Unarguably one of the celebrity wives devoid of drama publicly and on social media.

Lola and her singer husband hardly display love publicly, except when celebrating their wedding anniversaries and birthdays. Which is why they are one of the most respected couples in the entertainment industry.

7. Ivy Ifeoma and Paul Okoye

Ebony skin Ivy Ifeoma is the new wife of Paul Okoye better known as Rude Boy of Psquare. The love birds had their traditional wedding in May. Rude Boy and Ivy sparked dating rumour in 2022, a year after he divorced his first wife, Anita Okoye. The two made it a hush, hush affair until fans started trolling Ivy on social media. They had to make their union official and now, they are expecting a baby together.

8. Sandra Okagbue and Flavour

Sandra Okagbue, is the wife of high life singer Flavour. The ex-beauty queen came into the limelight after winning Miss Delta Soap pageant in 2010. The princess, who is the daughter of late Igwe Ofala Okechukwu Okagbue, has two beautiful daughters for the singer.

Her position in the life of the music act has been a subject of debate for a while, until she revealed during Flavour's father's burial that she was going to celebrate the life and times of her father-in-law.

Davido speaks about his wedding

Legit.ng had reported that Davido, in a heart-warming video, spoke about how excited he was about his traditional wedding to Chioma.

The singer, who was having a haircut ahead of the ceremony, described his traditional wedding as the best day of his life.

The sweet video left many of the singer's fans and followers gushing as they penned congratulatory messages to him.

Source: Legit.ng