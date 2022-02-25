Actress Adesua Etomi-Wellington has taken to social media in celebration of an important milestone in her music career

The Nollywood diva told fans that she was nervous about doing music but she has been smiling with the positive feedback she’s gotten so far

Adesua happily announced that her first music video amassed a total of one million views in just 12 days of release

Fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for The Wedding Party actress

Nollywood’s Adesua Etomi-wellington now doubles as a music star and she seems to be having a good time testing new waters.

The Wedding Party actress in a recent Instagram post came clean to fans and told them how she was nervous about taking a dive into the music industry.

Actress Adesua Etomi opens up about being nervous to do music. Photo: @adesuaetomi

Adesua, however, added that she has been smiling over the past few days as her first music video for So Natural managed to amass one million views in 12 days of release.

See her post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in for Adesua Etomi

bankywellington said:

"I'm so so SOOOO proud of you Shuga. And they have no idea what's coming up next!!!! More wins by God's grace, and I will forever be in your corner #DodgedABullet #SueMe #WEMOVE."

lindaosifo said:

"Congratulationssss."

anunarosemary said:

"Awwwnnn congratulations."

ebereedeh_ said:

"Wow, like even the best gets scared too…Who on earth would have thought that you of all persons, like a whole SUSu would even for a second, have doubts about anything, like you are excellence personified. That’s revealing and inspiring!"

official_nat8 said:

"Natural beauty what a coincidence I was listening to this song on my song when you pop up too I too love this song I'm going to make a video to it."

Banky W gushes over wife Adesua Etomi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer, Banky W, revealed that his actress wife, Adesua Etomi, is also a musician.

During an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Banky revealed that Adesua is already working on her album and they have a song together.

The music star also gushed over his wife’s amazing voice and noted that she is a very beautiful singer.

