A young Nigerian corps member has shared an emotional video of her students crying uncontrollably in school

According to the corps member, it was her last day as their teacher, and the students couldn’t hold back their tears as they watched her leave

Emotional reactions followed the video, with some netizens recounting similar experiences in the comments

A Nigerian corps member moved many people to tears after posting footage of her students breaking down in class on what was meant to be her final day with them.

The video, which circulated online, showed children in a school classroom overcome with emotion as they came to terms with the departure of their teacher.

Students cry uncontrollably as corps member says goodbye in classroom. Photo credit: @teebakes/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Students cry on corps member's last day

The corps member, who posts on TikTok under the handle @teebakes, explained that the scene happened during her last session with the class.

She recalled how the students became visibly touched when they realised she would no longer be teaching them, and noted that the atmosphere in the room quickly turned emotional.

Sadly, she was unable to record every moment of the scene as she desired as her phone had run out of storage space.

The clip captured the students crying openly, some struggling to compose themselves as they watched their teacher prepare to leave.

Their reaction was an evidence of the bond that had formed between them during her time at the school.

For many viewers, the scene brought back personal memories of saying goodbye to teachers who had made a great impression.

Corps member moves students to tears as she says goodbye to them. Photo credit: @teebakes/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She captioned the video:

"POV: Your students start crying because your last day as their corper has finally come. They got so emotional after my last period with them. My phone storage really failed me. I couldn’t even capture all the emotional moments and reactions."

Reactions as students cry on corper's final day

In the comment section, numerous Nigerians shared their own experiences of similar farewells.

Several recalled moments from their schooldays when teachers they had grown close to moved on, recounting how difficult it had been to let go.

Others expressed admiration for the corps member, praising her for the apparent impact she had made on the children in such a short period.

@Oloye001 said:

"Some tears there na to feel among make e nor be like say na dem hate u passs."

@爪|ㄥㄥ|乇 said:

"The world is healing during our early days we use to pray some teachers don't come to the class, treat people right and they will never forget You, a unique individual with your own thoughts, experiences, and aspirations, play an integral role in the tapestry of life that connects us all in the intricate web of human existence."

@OLOWONIYI SUNDAY commented:

"God bless you stranger you had really impacted those children positively. This happened to me during my service year too. The good thing is, some of my students still reach out to me till today."

@yahaya wada added:

"Kindness and True love build not just relationships but unify hearts and minds regardless of age, status etc. This is not just a show their love for you but a great lesson life is teaching you and they are teaching you. Congratulations to you."

See the post below:

Government school teacher sheds tears in school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian teacher shared a heartbreaking post on TikTok narrating her recent experience with one of her male students.

In a video, the government school teacher narrated how the student criticised her appearance unprovoked.

Source: Legit.ng