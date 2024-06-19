The Louis Vuitton Paris fashion ‘Men’s Spring-Summer Show’ had Nigerian Afrobeat singers in attendance

The likes of Adekunle Gold, Rema, Wizkid and Tems graced the event alongside other American celebrities

Fans could not help but react after Wizkid and Jada were spotted at the event, serving us some couple goals

Nigerians have been hollering about Wizkid and Jada for some days now. First, it was about a viral picture of the mother-of-two, which sparked pregnancy rumours.

Now, it's about their appearance at the 2024 Paris Fashion Week, which kicked off in France yesterday, June 18, 2024. Top Nigerian Afrobeat stars like Tems, Rema, and Adekunle Gold were also at the star-studded event.

How Japa P and Wizkid appeared

The love birds were pictured holding hands as they walked, with admirers looking at them. While Wizzy rocked black shorts paired with white shirts and a brown Aztec print sweater, Japa adorned in black and paired it with a yellow cross bag.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Adekunle Gold's song Falling Up featured Nile Rodgers and Pharrell Williams, off the album, Tequila Ever After, released in 2023, closed the day's event.

Nigerians react to images of Wizkid and Japa

@barack.stana:

"She looks so old."

@maryjane_bless:

"Why is she walking like that?? Abi una pops too short and dey drag her follow ..she looks like her leg dey pains her. Pretty couple, tho, respectfully."

@utd_marco:

"It's giving... mom taking her son to first day in school."

@usainjoe:

"How big wiz carry himself that’s y is highly respected in the industry."

@obi_monaco:

"Is it not too hot for that wizkid outfit?"

@nickey_pearls:

"She has to bend?"

Wizkid and Jada P React to Viral Breakup Rumours

Wizkid and Jada P have seemingly debunked rumours that they are no longer together.

The Nigerian music act and his baby mama rocked matching outfits as they attended Jada P's sister SkylaTylaa's sold-out concert.

A clip showed Wizkid hugging SkylaTylaa as they partied at the concert, stirring reactions among online users.

