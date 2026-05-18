Singer Made Kuti revealed why he refused to go on his knees while proposing to his wife, saying marriage should never feel like begging

The Grammy-nominated artist described marriage as a mutual agreement between two people and not a one-sided emotional display

Nigerians have since shared mixed opinions online, with some agreeing with his modern perspective while others defended traditional proposal culture.

Afrobeat singer Made Kuti has stirred conversations online explaining why he refused to kneel while proposing to his wife, Inedoye Onyenso.

The music star, who is the son of late Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti, shared his opinion during a recent episode of the Timeless Podcast aired on Nix Network’s YouTube channel.

Made Kuti says he refused to go on his knees while proposing to his wife because marriage should never feel like begging. Photos: Made Kuti.

Source: Instagram

According to Made, marriage should be based on mutual understanding and equal commitment rather than one partner appearing to “beg” the other for acceptance.

During the interview, the 30-year-old Grammy-nominated singer explained that he deliberately chose not to go down on one knee when asking Inedoye to marry him.

According to him, the decision to get married was one they both agreed on together.

“I did not go down on my knees when proposing to my wife because I told her it was a mutual decision. We are not begging each other to be with each other,” he said.

Recall that Made Kuti married Inedoye Onyenso in a private wedding ceremony held in Lagos in November 2023.

The singer had previously revealed that his wife was once his “school daughter,” a comment that also sparked online conversations at the time.

Watch the interview here:

Reactions trail Made Kuti's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@UTDFunguy stated:

"Okay okay so as e no knee down propose shey e knee? No ba men make una get sense abeg make me I knee down beg who I wan help? On gop liability person wey I no be e papa but I wan take responsibility of am smh"

@SE7EN690543 noted:

"Very stupid narrative it is,that men cry when they propose or on their wedding day just to look “cute” to their wives,that’s so embarrassing"

@the_thicklady shared:

"Hmmmm Modern men keep attacking progressiveness from two stand point - 50:50 - not kneeling to propose or court a lady And I don’t like it It’s like they are bargaining love and it’s makes no sense"

@obafemilagos_ wrote:

"The problem with romantic gestures is that they sooner become law. What was once a thoughtful romantic gesture eventually becomes law Push gifts will soon be requirement from husbands to the point that any husband that doesn't give one will be consider evil and irresponsible"

Made Kuti shares loved-up photos with his girlfriend

Legit.ng previously reported that Made Kuti took to social media to celebrate his girlfriend.

Inedoye Adanne Onyenso turned a year older on June 15, 2021, and her man took to his page to share some loved-up photos.

Made who showered her with sweet words described his fashion model bae as an eternally lovable queen.

Source: Legit.ng