He Singer Paul Okoye of the PSquare group has gotten married to his lover Ivy in a traditional ceremony

In a video posted online, he wore a white outfit, red coral beads, and a red cap, and he sat close to his bride

Ivy looked pregnant in her outfit as she exchanged pleasantries with some attendees at the memorable occasion

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, aka Rude Boy of the PSquare, has tied the nuptial knot traditionally with his bride Ivy Ifeoma Iboko in her hometown, Igbere, Abia state.

Paul Okoye and girlfriend Ivy tie the knot, gets fans talking. Image credit: @ivy_zenny, @iamkingruddy

Source: Instagram

The couple was seen in a video that trended online as they wore their traditional outfits for the event.

While the groom wore a white outfit, a red beaded necklace, and a red cap, the bride rocked a dress and a scarf that looked gorgeous on her.

The bride was in an ecstatic mood as she greeted by guests at the event. However, her husband was focused on pressing his phone and it made some people wonder why he looked uninterested during the event.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Recall that the music star was previously married to Anita Okoye and their union produced three children. They are currently divorced and co-parenting their children.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Paul's wedding

Several fans of the 42-year-old singer have reacted to the video of his traditional wedding. See some of the comments below:

@ewaenn:

"Why is he looking uncomfortable."

@idorcasmone:

"Hustle with man, build with a man kee you there!"

@prettymirrian:

"You could clearly see that what attracted him in the first place is loosing its force!

@kadie.c;

"Any goat that will tell me to suffer with a man will not know peace."

@royaltythriftstore:

"Why is he looking uninterested and uncomfortable?"

@cutemikky:

"Igbo tradition is making it difficult for Igbo girls to be just baby mamas unless the man no want that pikin."

@diamondferrari:

"I thought it was forbidden to do traditional marriage while pregnant?"

@lilian_adanne:

"She debunked this pregnancy then, and now it's through, which means she was actually in the marriage before they breakup, because she debunked it too, my thinking."

@sharon.chigozirim:

"Looking like he was forced."

@sucrepapito__gcfr:

"Is it just me or is Paul looking uninterested? I might be wrong shaa and am sorry if am wrong."

Paul Okoye appreciates his ex-wife Anita

Legit.ng earlier reported that Paul Okoye and his estranged wife Anita Okoye made an interesting spectacle online during the Mother's Day celebration.

The PSquare singer, who has a good relationship with the mother of his children, made a special post for her on the eventful day.

Anita, in response to the heartwarming message, made known her feelings as the post made headlines.

Source: Legit.ng