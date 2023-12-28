Nigerian R&B sensation Johnny Drille and his wife announced the birth of their newborn daughter

The happy couple shared the delightful news on social media, revealing that their bundle of joy arrived in November

The Mavin star expressed the challenges of embracing the overwhelming joy he has ever experienced as a new father

Nigerian R&B singer Johnny Drille and his wife Rima are the latest parents in town as they welcome their baby girl.

The Mavin star shared the happy news on social media, noting that they welcomed their bundle of joy in November.

Singer Johnny Drille and wife Rima welcome baby girl Credit: @jhonnydrille

Johnny conveyed the difficulty of explaining the emotions associated with this new experience, describing it as "the most miraculous thing" he has ever known.

Revealing the name of his baby girl, he noted how he is praying to God every day and seeking guidance to be the best father for their daughter.

He wrote:

“AMARIS ESOHE IGHODARO | 11.17.23

“Six weeks ago today, we held in our arms our daughter for the first time. It’s hard to explain, but it’s the most miraculous thing I've ever known.

"I never felt a greater sense of purpose to protect and nurture. Every day I pray to God to help me be the best father for our daughter, so help me, God.

"Dear @rimouuune I'm in awe of your strength. I’ve seen you go through real pain the last few months, but you stayed strong for our baby and for me. I have been watching you take on motherhood with so much grace. Something more exciting about raising this child with you.”

See his post below

Nigerians join to celebrate Johnny Drille and wife

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

jaypills.olinepharmacy:

"Lord I watched this 5 times … We thank God Using this opportunity to pray for all my Jaypills ttc mum crying and praying for the fruit of the womb.. Lord pls fulfill your promise Amen."

juwon_debbie:

"Awwwn beautiful to watch. My crush don born. It is finished."

bolanleadee:

"Congratulations to them. It's indeed a beautiful experience."

onyekachiestherofficial:

"Like this child was born six weeks ago, and they are just announcing it today, private life is priceless."

