Does Rema have a wife? A look at his relationships

Rema has cultivated a lover-boy image through his romantic music. In one of his hit songs, Woman, Rema sings that so many attractive women want him that he can’t settle down. His image has sparked an interest in his personal life, with fans wondering whether he’s married or in a relationship. Does Rema have a wife?

Rema attends the Dior Homme: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2023 on June 24, 2022 in Paris, France. Photo: Francois Durand (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Divine Ikubor, Rema, is a famous Nigerian singer, rapper, and influencer. He specialises in Afrorave, a subgenre of Afrobeats infused with Indian and Arabian influences. The young crooner sings a lot about love and relationships, and fans want to know the special woman in his life.

Does Rema have a wife?

Nigerian singer Rema doesn’t have a wife; he has never been married as of 2023. He mostly keeps his romantic life private. Regardless, he has been clear about being unmarried.

Who is Rema’s girlfriend?

Rema has yet to reveal his relationship as he keeps his romantic life private. He explained that he was focusing on his career and making money. He also said he was afraid of dating in this generation. However, the artist has been linked to several ladies over his career. Here are some of the most viral dating rumours surrounding Rema.

Nimie

Nimie is a Nigerian model, actress and social media influencer. Her real name is Ifeoluwanimi Ogunjebe. Nimie came into the spotlight when she went on a date with the singer and was rumoured to be seeing him.

In 2021, Rema started the Ginger Me dance challenge on social media to promote the release of his song Ginger Me. The challenge was a competition whose winner would score a date with the singer.

After facing off against several ladies, Nimie won the coveted date. At the time, she was a second-year Physics student at the University of Lagos.

Rema’s choice attracted much backlash as some fans felt it was biased. The complaints made others think the pair had known each other long before the challenge. Some speculated that she was already Rema’s girlfriend.

Photos from their date went viral in which they held hands while walking along the streets. However, that was seemingly as far as their involvement went. Nimie later clarified, in an interview with BBC Pidgin, that although Rema was romantic, they were not together. She also said she had never met him before their date.

Selena Gomez

Rema and Selena Gomez at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

Rema and American singer and actress Selena Gomez dating rumours started in 2022. After collaborating on the remix of Rema’s hit single Calm Down, fans noticed their remarkable chemistry. The duo further fueled the rumours after Rema shared a video of Gomez singing and captioned it “Love You”.

However, there is no further evidence to prove that the two were romantically involved. Rema and Selena Gomez’s relationship seemed to have been purely professional. Additionally, the duo never addressed the allegations.

Tems

Tems attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Cindy Ord/VF23

Source: Getty Images

Rema sparked dating rumours between himself and fellow Nigerian crooner Tems in July 2022. He went on an X (Twitter) rampage, sharing personal life updates in a series of tweets. In the thread, Rema called Tems “fine” and then changed his profile picture to a photo of her. He also stated that he was dating her but didn’t specify that Tems was his girlfriend.

The alleged Rema and Tems’ relationship was never confirmed, though. Neither of the singers responded to questions about their dating status. There were also no further indications of them being together.

Tyla

Tyla visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on February 08, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Jason Mendez

Source: Getty Images

South African rising star Tyla was another one of Rema’s rumoured partners. The Water singer attended his concert in 2022, and they were pictured holding hands. Later, the person she would love as her prom date. However, she clarified that he wasn’t her man; they were just friends.

Ayra Starr

The Calm Down crooner and Ayra Starr were spotted looking close multiple times, seemingly romantically involved. However, the pair are not in a relationship. Rema clarified that Starr is “a vibe”, and they share a special bond. Starr corroborated his statement, calling Rema her “brother in Christ”.

Diana Eneje

Diana Eneje is a model and social media personality from Nigeria. She became famous when she starred in Rema’s Dumebi (2019) music video as the singer’s love interest. Before the video, they had done a fashion photoshoot in which they looked cosy. Fans believed them to be an item because they looked very close.

Diana later explained that she and Rema had met on social media long before the video. They were good friends, so she agreed to be in his video. In response to speculations of their being together, Diana refused to divulge details. She said in that she preferred to keep people guessing.

Justine Skye

Justine Skye at the Kate Spade Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show at The High Line on September 8, 2023 in New York, New York. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

American singer Justine Skye and Rema seemingly have a close association. The pair have been photographed out together on several occasions. Rema was notably at Skye’s exclusive 28th birthday party in 2023. In a viral video, the Calm Down singer lights the candles on the cake. However, the duo has yet to address speculations that they are together.

FAQs

Who are Rema’s ex-girlfriends? The artist’s past girlfriends are unknown, as he has kept his romantic life private. Is Rema in a relationship? No, he is not in a relationship, as he is focusing on his career. Is Rema married or not? The Nigerian star is yet to get married as of writing. Who is Rema’s wife? The singer is not married. Does Rema have a wife and kids? No, he is yet to start a family. Is Rema dating Nimie? No, the pair only went on one date.

Does Rema have a wife? Nigerian singer Rema is famous for his romantic lyrics. However, in his real dating life, he prefers to stay mysterious. Fans have linked the star to several famous ladies in the entertainment industry. However, Rema has been vocal about focusing on making money before he can think about relationships.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Davido’s wife. Chioma Rowland is a social media personality, chef and model from Nigeria. She gained wide fame for her relationship with Davido. Davido is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer. Davido is best known for his hit songs like Assurance and Blow My Mind featuring Chris Brown.

Chioma and Davido first made their involvement public when the chef appeared in Davido’s Assurance music video in 2018. The pair had been together for three years by then. Their relationship was in the spotlight, marred with drama and controversy. However, Chioma established herself as a star in her own light. Find out more about the famous chef.

Source: Legit.ng