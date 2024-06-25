A Samsung Galaxy Z Fold worth N1.6m is said to be part of the things in the wedding invitation of Davido and Chioma

In the video making the rounds online, the phone came in black colour, and it was well-packed inside the white goodie bag

Someone was seen checking out the content of the bag as the person bought out the expensive phone and showed it off

More facts have emerged about the much anticipated wedding of Davido to his heartthrob, Chioma Avril Rowland.

Reports claimed that a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold phone worth N1.6million was part of the things given to the guests attending the wedding on Tuesday.

Davido allegedly gives out phone with wedding invite. Photo credit @davido

Source: Instagram

In a video making the rounds online, someone was seen allegedly opening her goodie bag of the invite. The person bought out a black Samsung phone and showed it off.

Recall that Davido personally shared some wedding invitations to ten of his personal friends as he prepared for his much talked about wedding.

The singer first confirmed the news of his wedding after he visited Pastor Tobi Adegboyega in London.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans about the video. Here are some of the comments below:

@kinetics145_:

"Wizkid go just d wonder say wetin d really xup."

@e2k_officialz:

"One girl dor say she go break up if her boyfriend nor make their marriage blike davido marriage."

@jaylodolls:

"Since this wedding preparation start I never sleep."

@only_one_ashantee:

"Marriage sweet na you go marry Alfa."

@dr_panshaq:

"Whom much is given, much is expected."

@jossybankzz:

"But the invite is 10m na so his still making more money."

@reedwan.isiak:

"Make una rest abeg."

@iambella_iv:

"They’re normal invites nd they’re Vip invites hope una Dey understand difference Dey oo."

@kiss_belinda:

"My own invite no get phone o."

@standfitenugu:

"Doings."

Davido gate crashes to bridal shower

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Davido recently gatecrashed the bridal shower of Chioma Avril Rowland, his wife-to-be, in a video making the rounds online.

In the clip, they both shared a warm hug and kissed for a few moments before the singer whispered some things into her ear.

The clip also showed them dancing together to Davido's music playing in the background while Chioma's friends cheered her

Source: Legit.ng