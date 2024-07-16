Fashion designer Veekee James and her husband, Femi, gave netizens some couple goals as they participated in the alphabet game

In the game, the beautiful couple sang any song that began with the particular letter that showed on their screen

It was a funny game that left them laughing at intervals and also had their colleagues and fans reacting to their performance

Fashion designer Victoria James, aka Veekee James, had her colleagues and fans excited after she shared the latest alphabet game she did with her husband, Femi Atere.

Veekee James and Femi share laughter in the alphabet game. Image credit: @veekee_james

Source: Instagram

The game required the couple to sing any music of their choice that began with the letter that popped up on their screen.

Veekee repeated a song twice and failed some, the same with her husband. When anyone missed a song, powder was smeared on the person's face.

At one point, Femi accused Veekee of cheating, and she playfully defended herself. The video was quite hilarious and interesting, and it got their colleagues and fans to drop comments.

Some people also noted that the couple looked good together and encouraged them to keep posting their videos.

Recall that some netizens were displeased that the celebrity stylist always posts about her husband. According to them, it gives the impression that Femi was less busy and should focus on his job.

Watch the couple's video below:

Reactions to Veekee's video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to the fashion designer's video below:

@papeeyah:

"God have mercy, see all my teeth outside on the floor in the middle of express."

@realwarripikin:

"You say e dey sing middle of song. Best video on d gram today. I laff taya. But na Mr Atere win sha. Nor vex."

@rootsnjuices:

"If you no smile and laugh while watching this then your matter dey God hand. Omor I have had a good laugh."

@stunninglukmakeover:

"Veekee what’s this now, you are suffocating them…….. I like it, do it again."

@stannze:

"The energy Veekee take sing that last song ehn."

Veekee James cooks for husband

Legit.ng earlier reported that Veekee James had proven that aside from making gorgeous outfits, she is also a good cook.

She displayed her cooking skills in a video as she narrated that she prepared five different meals within four hours.

The celebrity stylist noted that she did not have enough ingredients in the house and had to manage what was available.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng