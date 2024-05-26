Paul Okoye of P-square and his wife, Ify Ivy, were at the governor of Abia' state, Alex Otti's place for a courtesy visit

The two had their traditional marriage in Abia state, after which they went to see the governor of the state

While there, Paul Okoye praised the good works of Otti in the state as he encouraged the youth on the right attitude

Paul Okoye of P-square, professionally known as Rudeboy will soon become a father again after his crashed marriage to his first wife, Anita of many years.

Legit.ng had reported that Okoye and his girlfriend, Ify, had their traditional wedding in Abia state a few days ago.

In a viral video, the two were seen in the company of singer J Martins, who bagged a political appointment last year. Ify was walking beside her husband. Her growing tummy became more visible and fans rejoiced with them.

Paul Okoye visits Gov Alex Otti. Photo credit@alexotofr/@ivy_zeeny

Okoye speaks with Gov Otti

In the recording, the singer was seen squatting beside the governor to discuss some private issues with him.

His better half was smiling beautifully at him where she was siting. The singer took time to praise the governor of the state for the transformation taking place during his tenure.

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video of Paul Okoye and wife's visit to the governor. Here are some of the comments below:

"Why do i feel is better the lady remain how she is with him than been married "my opinion tho " but who am i to question her ::congratulation."

"Why una come Dey make our governor look short…. I don’t like it ooooh."

"Their babies would be so cute!!"

"This man short oooo."

"Ivy ft in this songs video."

"Congrats ivy ur home is blessed."

"270 million advisers: 0 helper

"Tbh, she looks like Moses bliss wife, worldly version. Like not that she looks worldly but madam Bliss can’t Rock this dresses."

"Short in stature extra tall in achievements. Give it up to Gov Otti."

Ify Ivy speaks about trolls

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Paul's girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma, opened up on how comments from trolls over her relationship with the music star affected her.

Ivy Ifeoma, a guest on a Cool FM radio show, was asked about getting verbal attacks from trolls on social media for dating Paul Okoye.

According to the young lady, she had been through a lot at the hands of social media haters.

