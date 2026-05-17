VDM has shared his opinion on how the rumours linking singer Chiké to Sandra Edoho could allegedly affect the music star’s booming wedding business

He claimed that many married men may begin to feel uncomfortable booking Chiké for weddings because of the online allegations

Chiké has remained silent over the claims, but the controversy has continued to dominate conversations across Nigerian social media spaces

Popular social commentator Martins Otse, widely known as VDM, has weighed in on the ongoing online controversy involving singer Chiké and Sandra Edoho, the estranged wife of media personality Frank Edoho.

The internet personality shared his thoughts in a viral video making rounds online, where he alleged that the rumours could negatively affect Chiké’s flourishing wedding performance career.

VDM says the rumours linking singer Chiké to Sandra Edoho could allegedly affect the music star’s booming wedding business. Photos: VDM/Chike.

Source: Instagram

Recall that reports and online discussions began after claims surfaced linking Sandra Edoho romantically with the singer.

Although the allegations remain unverified, social media users have continued to debate the matter heavily online.

Speaking in the now-viral clip, VDM claimed the singer’s image among married couples may suffer because of how the public now perceives the situation.

According to him, Chiké is one of the most sought-after wedding performers in Nigeria, especially among brides who adore his romantic songs and calm personality.

However, he argued that some husbands may now feel uncomfortable having the singer around their spouses because of the rumours making the rounds online.

He said:

“Chiké, let me now tell you the reality of everything. This matter between you and Frank Edoho and the wife don cool down. It now time for us to tell you the reality. You see, your career is about to be ruined for good. Most of Chiké’s bookings are wedding bookings.”

VDM further claimed that the singer reportedly charges millions of naira for wedding appearances, adding that many women usually insist on having him perform on their special day.

He continued:

“Them go tell their husbands that one of my wishes is to have Chiké at my wedding. But now, which man go hear all these rumours and still feel comfortable?”

Chike breaks silence with surprising move

Legit.ng earlier reported Frank Edoho’s confession about his marriage ignited a frenzy online, leaving many to storm the singer’s social media pages for answers.

Legit.ng took a close look at Chike’s Instagram and noticed that he had locked his comment section to prevent the negative talk on his page.

However, some curious netizens took to his X account to reprimand him over the unverified rumours.

Watch the video here:

VDM makes allegations against Mr Jollof's wife

Legit.ng had reported that the activist had dragged comedian Mr Jollof and noted that he would beat him up, and nothing would happen.

He also accused the comedian's wife of sleeping with men before her husband was given an adviser role in the Delta state government.

VDM further lambasted fashion designer Seyi Vodi for claiming to be his support system, yet kept badmouthing him.

Source: Legit.ng