Heirs Life Assurance and Heirs General Insurance have been named among the 2026 Financial Times list of Africa’s Fastest-Growing Companies

Heirs Life ranked 7th, while Heirs General Insurance placed 41st out of 130 companies recognised across different sectors

The Group said the achievement reflects its strong growth, digital innovation, and commitment to expanding insurance access across Africa

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Heirs Insurance Group has secured a major milestone after two of its subsidiaries, Heirs Life Assurance and Heirs General Insurance, were named among the 2026 Financial Times list of Africa’s Fastest-Growing Companies, reinforcing the Group’s growing influence in Africa’s insurance industry.

Out of 130 companies recognised across different sectors, Heirs Life Assurance emerged 7th on the ranking, while Heirs General Insurance placed 41st, positioning both firms among the continent’s leading high-growth businesses.

Sector Head of Heirs Insurance Group, Niyi Onifade

Source: UGC

The recognition highlights the impressive expansion recorded by the companies during the review period, driven by strong financial performance, customer-focused innovation, operational efficiency, and an expanding range of insurance products.

According to the Group, the achievement reflects its long-term strategy of transforming and modernising insurance services across Africa.

Focus on digital innovation and growth

Speaking on the recognition, the Sector Head of Heirs Insurance Group, Niyi Onifade, said the ranking underscores the company’s commitment to innovation and sustainable growth.

He said:

“We are immensely proud that both Heirs Life Assurance and Heirs General Insurance have been recognised among Africa’s fastest-growing companies. This ranking validates our commitment to delivering exceptional value to customers through technology-driven growth and innovation.

“As pioneers of digital transformation in Nigeria’s insurance sector, we remain committed to strengthening financial resilience not only in Nigeria but across the African continent.”

The latest recognition comes shortly after the Group unveiled PrinceAI, a multilingual generative AI assistant designed to improve customer access to insurance services and simplify engagement with policyholders.

According to the company, the AI-powered platform enables real-time customer interaction and helps reduce barriers that have traditionally limited insurance adoption across Africa.

Expanding insurance access across Africa

Heirs Insurance Group is the insurance subsidiary of Heirs Holdings, a pan-African investment firm with operations spanning 24 countries and four continents.

Tony Elumelu, chairman of Heirs Holdings

Source: UGC

The Group comprises Heirs General Insurance Limited, Heirs Life Assurance Limited, and Heirs Insurance Brokers, serving both individual and corporate customers across Nigeria through an expanding retail network and digital platforms.

The company said it remains focused on deepening financial inclusion and driving digital insurance adoption as part of its mission to make insurance more accessible to Africans.

Source: Legit.ng