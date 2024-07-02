Davido’s New Song “Ogechi” Which He Dedicated to Chioma for Their Wedding, Tops Chart in 8 Countries
- A week after reports about his wedding dominated the airwaves, Davido is back stealing the headlines with the song Ogechi
- The hit song by Boy Pee, Brown Joel and Hyce, which Davido featured on, has become an Afro-pop sensation as it charts at number 1 across multiple countries in West Africa
- Davido jumped on the track Ogbechi and dedicated the song to his beautiful wife, Chioma, as a wedding gift
Exactly seven days after his wedding, Nigerian singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has taken to social media to celebrate his latest accomplishment as an artist.
The Afrobeats superstar recently took to his social media handles to celebrate himself and the three young boys who featured him on the song Ogechi.
Davido jumped on the track Ogechi days before his wedding and dedicated the song to his wife, Chioma, as a gift for Chivido 2024.
In his post celebrating the song's success, Davido called on Boy Pee, Brown Joel, and Hyce to open a joint account where the proceeds of their new music would be remitted.
Ogechi tops the chart in 8 countries
In the post shared by Davido, he revealed that the song Ogechi has now peaked at number one in eight different countries across West Africa.
Some of the countries where it has topped the charts include Liberia, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Cameroon, Tanzania, Niger, Chad and the Republic of Benin.
See Davido's post as he celebrated the feat:
Reactions trail Davido's post as Ogechi tops charts
Here are some of the comments that trailed Davido's post:
@delta_force____:
"He's posting them back to back, that's love, na why any signee under him must shine."
@persain_currency:
"This love is real."
@hyperbeatsz:
"The song is worth it anyway."
@___sheila1:
"One FC go dey amongst the three guys.. automatically he don turn 30BG be that."
@humblelion113:
"Let's get it no 1 in Nigeria too."
@theycallmetown:
"Na where fight go start be this."
@giddybankz01:
"Man of the people...001."
@olamilekan21207:
"Them go still abuse am when them blow finish."
