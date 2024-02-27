Popular Nigerian singer Paul PSquare’s girlfriend, Ivy Zenny, has continued to be a target for trolls on social media

Just recently, the young lady decided to reply to one of her trolls who claimed she was drinking another woman’s tears

Ivy’s calm response to the troll raised a series of reactions from other social media users

Popular Nigerian singer Paul ‘PSquare’ Okoye’s girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma, aka Ivy Zenny’s interaction with one of her trolls has made social media headlines.

Ivy became subjected to heavy trolling on social media after Paul PSquare unveiled her as his partner.

This was after a messy divorce from his wife and mum of his three kids, Anita Okoye.

Paul Psquare's girlfriend replied to an online troll. Photos: @iamkingrudy, @ivyifeoma / TikTok.

In a new development, a TikTok user reacted to one of Ivy’s posts and accused her of drinking another woman’s tears by being with the music star. The troll went on to claim that the young lady was drying up every day for being with an older man.

Ivy Zenny replies troll

After the TikTok troll dropped the negative comment on Ivy Zenny’s page, Paul PSquare’s young girlfriend reacted to it with a video.

In the clip, Ivy was seen dancing to Boy Spyce and Khaid’s song titled I Don’t Care. She also sang along to the lyrics of the song while reiterating that she was not bothered by what the troll thought.

See the video below:

Netizens react as Ivy Zenny replies troll

Ivy Zenny’s reply to the online troll drew some funny comments from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Treasure Angel:

“If rudeboy get old blood abeg waiten Ned Nwoko get.”

HOUSEHOLD BY PHRESH:

“Let's not forget that rudeboy is divorced already. We really need to learn to mind our business on this app..face wetin concern you!! peace ✌️✌️.”

THERSBEE:

“I wonder how she find song wey match the comment.”

Big Ella:

“Omoh my gender get mind ooo, another person husband.”

Lepacious TT:

“Did the ex wife tell you she is crying.”

Adadiche Chinny:

“If rudeboy get old blood abeg waiting Ned Nwoko get .”

Millions Bby:

“Enjoy urslf Bby girl. If I was in your shoes. I'll date, marry Rude Boy again and again without hesitation.”

Buzojohnson:

“Best answer. although e no good to destroy people home.”

Paul PSquare serenades girlfriend in public

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Paul PSquare, aka Rude Boy, showed that he was every bit of a romantic after he showered his girlfriend Ivy Ifeoma with love and attention at Tunde Ednut's birthday party.

In a video from the event, the music star was seen singing one of his popular love songs to Ivy Ifeoma. His young girlfriend, who stood by his side, appeared very shy as she covered her face at intervals and smiled shyly at the public display of affection.

Recall that Paul Okoye and Ivy Ifeoma's relationship was made public in 2022 after he parted ways with his ex-wife and mother of his three kids, Anita Okoye.

