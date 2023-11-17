Peter Okoye of Psquare and his wife, Lola, are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary

Lola noted that through the highs and lows of life, they have stood by each other, creating a bond that has weathered the test of time

The mother of two took a moment to acknowledge the kindness and steadfast support of her dear husband

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye's wife, Lola Omotayo, is celebrating their beautiful love ride that has stood the test of time from dating to marriage.

The beauty influencer expressed gratitude to her husband as they marked their 10th wedding anniversary and 18 years of togetherness.

Peter Psquare and his wife are celebrating their love story. Credit: @lolaomotayo_okoye

Source: Instagram

Lola's heartfelt post highlighted her adoration and affection for the Psqaure singer. She thanked him for being a relentlessly supportive and protective husband and defined him as an incredibly kind-hearted man.

The mother of two also praised Peter for being a guiding light in their lives, saying that his love and caring have shown brightly despite the hardships they have endured together.

In her touching statement, Lola further appreciated her man for being not just a wonderful spouse but also a fantastic father and dear friend.

“Happy 10th anniversary to my incredibly kind-hearted husband. Thank you, @peterpsquare, for always having my back. 10 years married and 18 years together...

"What a journey! Your unwavering protection and care have been a beacon of strength in our journey together. Your love shines despite any perceived shortcomings. May God always show up for you! Thank you for being an amazing father to our children and my friend and partner. Love you!!

See her post below:

Fans and celebrities join to celebrate Peter and Lola Okoye

Legit.ng captured some heartwarming reactions here:

tochi_lifestyle:

"This is supposed to be me and my ex after 6 years of wasted efforts but the werey still dey shake yansh for IG and TikTok Win forever in good."

oyinhoneymix:

"Happy Anniversary mama, God continue to uphold your home."

karenkoshoniinteriors:

"Happy Anniversary Darling Lola! Wishing you and Peter many more happy years of love and joyous fulfillment."

joy6903:

"Happy anniversary, beautiful. I just love you from a distant. Wishing you many more anniversaries in good health."

ruthosime:

"Happy anniversary dear...wishing you many more happy years together!"

brognlien:

"Happy anniversary to you both & to many more years to come! May God continue to bless your marriage! "

bianiokungbowa:

"Happy Anniversary my darling! Wishing you manage many more years of love, peace and an abundance of Gods blessings."

Peter Okoye berates jobless Nigerian graduates

Peter Okoye of the PSquare group, also known as Mr P, recently came for some jobless Nigerian graduates who go on social media to defend the politicians who made them unemployed in the first place.

He shared a post on Twitter about a jobless Nigerian who managed to buy a smartphone and used the same smartphone to defend the people who made him jobless on social media.

In his caption, Mr P used the Sick and Thumbs Down emojis to express his feelings.

Source: Legit.ng