Davido, in a heartwarming video, spoke about how excited he is about his traditional wedding to Chioma

In a clip of him having a haircut ahead of the ceremony, Davido described his traditional wedding as the best day of his life

The sweet video has left many of the singer's fans and followers gushing as they penned congratulatory messages to him

It is a special day for Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke Davido, as he traditionally marries Chioma Rowland, aka Chef Chi, in Lagos.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that videos of the celebrity couple's wedding venue have emerged on social media, stunning people.

Davido says his wedding to Chioma is the best day of his life. Credit: @davido @mazitundednut

Source: Instagram

In a new video, Davido, while preparing for his big day, expresses excitement about his wedding to Chioma.

He described their traditional wedding as the best day of his life. Towards the end of the clip, an excited Davido said he and his family and friends are ready to receive their wife, Chioma.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"I feel good men, it is the best day of my life, we here to receive our wife," he said.

Watch the video below:

Netizens gush as Davido speaks about his wedding

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

dimpledroch:

"He said the BEST DAY OF HIS LIFE…..Awwww who’s cutting onions."

ibeojo:

"I had to check again to be double sure that today is Tuesday."

reshapeme_nig:

"Happy public holiday everyone top up your data cos the show is about to begin."

officialcomfortekanem:

"He is the most happiest man on Earth today. That's how it should be when you find a wife."

softluscious:

"'Look at him so happy congratulations to them."

____berthie:

"The day the lord has made!"

Portable congratulate Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Portable Zazu also congratulated Davido on his wedding.

The Zeh Nation boss, in a short message, prayed for Davido and his family ahead of their big celebration.

However, some netizens took it as another opportunity to berate Portable who had dragged Davido some weeks back. Someone said:

"Normally if to say Portable learn to control his mouth and temper, Davido suppose invite him to the wedding."

Source: Legit.ng