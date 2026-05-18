NDC has closed presidential nomination sales ahead of the 2027 election while confirming strict internal deadlines

The party extended timelines for governorship and legislative aspirants as the screening processes approach commencement

It also outlined screening requirements and selection criteria, including competence, character, and affirmative action considerations

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has shut the door on the sale of Expression of Interest forms for the presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 elections.

Party leadership confirms closure of presidential ticket sales as new deadlines guide 2027 aspirants nationwide. Photo: RMKMediaCrew

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In a notice issued from Abuja and signed by the party’s National Secretary, Ikenna Enekweizu, on Monday, May 18, the party confirmed that no further presidential forms will be sold again for anyone eyeing the top seat.

However, aspirants seeking election into other positions still have a short window left. The party extended the deadline for those contesting seats in the Senate, House of Representatives, State Houses of Assembly, and governorship positions from May 17 to May 24, 2026.

As disclosed by the News Agency of Nigeria, the party also fixed a tight timetable for the next stages of its internal process. Screening of all aspirants who have already purchased and submitted forms is scheduled to run from Tuesday to May 26. After that, successful candidates will move to the nomination stage, with form collection and submission also closing on May 26.

Aspirants face tough screening rules

According to the party, no extension will be granted beyond these dates, and all aspirants are expected to strictly follow the timetable.

To qualify for screening, contestants must appear in person with key documents such as educational certificates, birth certificate or age declaration, passport photographs, voter’s card, membership card of the party, and a curriculum vitae. They are also required to submit six copies of all documents.

The party explained that screening will go beyond paperwork, as it will also consider voters’ preferences, local realities, competence, character, and overall capacity of the aspirants.

Nigeria Democratic Congress adjusts 2027 election roadmap with fresh deadlines and screening requirements. Photo: X/NigeriaStories

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It also noted that its selection process will reflect its affirmative action policy, giving attention to women, youths, and persons living with disabilities.

Having encouraged aspirants to consider consensus arrangements, the party warned that only those cleared after screening will be allowed to proceed to buy nomination forms.

APC waives Tinubu screening for 2027

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) approved a waiver of screening requirements for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of its 2027 presidential primary election, effectively treating him as duly screened.

The decision was taken by the party’s National Working Committee, which said the move aligns with constitutional provisions and reflects broad support for the president from key stakeholders within the APC structure.

Party leaders explained that the waiver was based on prior clearance in the 2022 primaries and internal consensus.

APC confirms 2027 primary election dates

Legit.ng earlier reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) clarified that the dates for its 2027 primary elections remain unchanged.

The party stated that the primaries will proceed as scheduled, with the House of Representatives, Senate, governorship, and presidential primaries set for May 2026 across designated dates.

Source: Legit.ng