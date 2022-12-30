2022 turned out to be a great year for Nigerians comedians and skit makers, both old and new

From bagging endorsement deals to buying expensive cars, some of them even capped it by splurging millions on acquiring new houses

This year, the rise in the 'doings' of comedians especially, got people wondering how lucrative the skit business/industry is

A lot of people could not help but question how Nigerian skit makers/comedians made their millions this year.

This is due to the fact that most of them did not hold back in splurging millions on their needs and wants and still decided to publicly show off.

Skit makers/comedians who became homeowners this year

Source: Instagram

This year cemented the idea that these skit makers, both old and new are doing just as well as regular celebrities if not better, just by making people laugh.

As the year comes to an end, Legit.ng has compiled a list of Nigerian comedians who spent millions on houses for themselves or other people.

1. Sabinus

Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu aka 'investor' wowed many when he showed off his new mansion on social media.

The comedian even made sure to customize his stage name in the huge pool he added to his property.

Sabinus also made sure to debunk claims that he got his property for N100m.

2. Ashmusy

The month of March ended well for this comedian who is also an influencer as she showed off her Lagos mansion.

As expected, social media went abuzz with reactions, but Ashmusy took out time to appreciate everyone who has been supportive of her craft.

The interior of the influencer's home screams luxury.

3. Zic Saloma

The popular comedian turned a new age on November 7, and to celebrate, he gifted himself a new house.

Saloma shared a photo of the house which was still being worked on by painters.

Congratulatory messages poured in for the young man who clearly put in the work.

4. Kennyblaq

Kennyblaq joined the real estate investment this year and showed off a video of his luxury mansion.

The humour-merchant said he initially wanted to keep the news private but only decided to share it since it was a blessing from God.

Nigerians couldn't help but point out how hardworking and consistent the comedian has been over the years.

5. Laugh Pills Comedy

Earlier during the year, the funny man was one of those who flaunted newly built mansions.

In photos and videos of the property making the rounds, Laugh Pills’ impressive new home sat in a very large compound with other small buildings still in the same space.

Laugh Pills’ property, which was painted a sparkling white colour also boasts of ample parking space among other things.

6. Prophet Rolex

Skit maker Prophet Rolex clocked 30 and just like Zic Saloma, he decided to celebrate with a house.

The comedian showed off his bungalow and the yet to be furnished interior.

Fans in awe of Rolex's achievement congratulated and celebrated him.

7. Prince Dstn

Mazi Okeke aka Prince Dstn made his mum happy after he built a huge mansion for her.

As her Christmas gift, he also added a new car an SUV for her to cruise around town with.

A number of netizens commended the young man for looking after his mother.

Papaya Ex splashes millions on luxury mansion

Controversial social media influencer Raheem Abike Rahman aka Papaya Ex trended online again after making an announcement on Instagram.

Papaya happily told her followers that she joined the list of proud luxury homeowners in Lagos state.

The influencer splashed millions on a mansion and she posted a video giving the world a view into the expensive house.

