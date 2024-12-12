Dapper Music has come forward to release an official statement after Shallipoi and Muyeez, Seyi Vibez's signee, revealed that they had left the label

Recall that the Plutomania boss cited intransparency as one of his many reasons for deciding to leave the label

In a bid to clear the air, Dapper Music released a statement via their official social media age, triggering many

Hilada Baci's man, Damilola Akinwunmi, the CEO of Dapper Music, has now released a statement through his label after the controversial exit of Shallipopi, whose real name is Crown Uzama and Muyeez, Moshood Abdulmuiz's exit from the label.

The news of their exit shocked many, who were oblivious to the claims made by both artists. In the letters shared via their official social media handles, the two music crooners cited intransparency, lack of trust, and exploitation.

Dapper urges the public not to panic. Credit: @_muyeez, @dapperdamm, @theycallmeshallipopi

Source: Instagram

Dapper Music speaks

Dapper Music released an official letter via their social media handle in a new development. The letter failed to address the situation but focused on calming the public and their other artists.

It read in parts:

"At Dapper Music and Entertainment, we always embrace growth as a vital part of success for individuals, talents, and partners. The music industry thrives on constant evolution, and we believe adapting to growth is essential for all. Amid these transitions, our dedication to the principles that have shaped us since day one remains steadfast.

"For over a decade, Dapper group has been committed to empowering artists, fostering collaboration, and championing talents from all walks of life, giving them platforms to grow. These values continue to inspire us as we nurture fresh talent, support our artists, and strengthen our partnerships."

See the post here:

Dapper Music's post sparks reaction online

Read some reactions below:

@felixpetersjnr:

"You Dey use artist money on top Hilda bacci Omoo you no go see am use for your children in Jesus name,"

@my_n1gha:

"😂😂as Shalli dey Pluto una dey earth dey flex en money👏🔥."

@damiellaxo:

"That little boy you guys want to be wicked to. God will judge u guys sha."

@slizzygram_01:

"Haffa relax o! No go dey spend MUYEEZ money anyhow o,"

@visio_mysterious:

"Ashmushy Dey learn work."

@blaq_timi:

"Dapper werey. You deh rip muyeez too. You’ll not find peace."

Bobrisky, Shallipopi, tops Google's most-searched list

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, crossdresser Bobrisky, Beta Edu, and Shallipopi aced the search trends in Nigeria in 2024, according to Google's 2024 Year in Search report.

The list gave an insight into what attracts Nigerians' attention and interest in various areas, including entertainment, politics, and popular culture.

Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Google West Africa's communications and public affairs manager, spoke further about the report's end year.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng