Nigerian singer [Portable has spent money on getting new stuff inked on his body outside the country

In a video sighted on his page, Portable was seen painfully undergoing a tattoo procedure

The singer now has what appears to be a casket on the side of his face with an inscription boldly written on his forehead

Controversial Nigerian singer Portable has sparked reactions online with the new set of tattoos he got.

The Zazu crooner shared a video of the tattoo process and the part of his body he chose to ink.

Portable was seen enduring the pain as the tattoo artist went about his work uninterrupted.

According to the video, the Zazu crooner now has a tattoo of what appears to be a casket on one side of his face and the inscription Ika of Africa on his forehead.

"ZAZUU IKA OF AFRICA. Actually best tattoo guy in Cyprus #1.

Mixed reactions to Portable's tattoos

djopdot_iloveyou:

"Ika Of AFRICA, Our King "

evergrin_baba:

"Try day use multi vitamin bro…. Make them recommend better organic cream for your face also."

biigg_555:

"Una sure say this guy Dey alright like this ? no be casket be that "

15.05k:

"Wetin be this na that American guy wey Dey post you Dey enter your head tattoo wey people Dey manage to beautify , you carry am go out for face."

bahdboysmart:

"Wait is that a casket you’re drawing on your face?"

harbiodunbadaru:

"Omo u no fine or fresh at all , me wey never too get money sef no fit ever look like this "

peter.aliandro:

"Who force you you wan cry."

senatoryusuf1:

"Upon all the money wey u get u be like weyre no go take care of yourself look as u be like mad person."

hussler4lyfe__:

"Wetin this Guy Dey use him money do man is looking so unkept ‍♂️ You Dey baff at all ? "

