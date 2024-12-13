The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has approved the Ekiti-Agro Alloed International Cargo Airport to begin non-scheduled flight operations

A statement from the state government disclosed that the NCAA approved the non-scheduled flight for six months

The approval allows private jets and other chartered flight operations to commence at the airport for six months

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport, Ado Ekiti, has been approved by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to begin non-scheduled flight operations on Monday, December 15, 2024.

Yinka Oyebode, Special Adviser on Media to the state governor, Biodun Oyebanji, said the NCAA approved the non-scheduled flight operation for the airport under the Visual Flight Rules (VFR) for six months.

FG approves Ekiti Airport for non-scheduled flight operations Credit: NCAA

Source: Getty Images

The state government express happiness

Oyebode disclosed in a statement that the NCAA’s letter was signed by Acting Director General Chris Najomo in response to the state's application for a flight operation permit for the airport.

According to the statement, the approval for a six-month non-scheduled flight operation at the airport allows the agency to assess the implementation of other findings and enable the state government to rectify a few outstanding corrective actions found during the NCAA’s last inspection.

Premium Times said the governor’s aide disclosed that the government welcomes the NCAA’s approval flight operations, allowing private jets and other chartered flights to operate from the airport between 6 am and 6 pm, leading to final approval for commercial flight operations.

Another international airport set to begin operation

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Muhammadu Buhari International Airport is scheduled to commence flight operations in January next year.

The airport, located in Maiduguri, Borno State, will be the first fully functional airport in the Northeast region.

The refurbished airport will facilitate cargo transport in the region and improve air connectivity in the beleaguered region.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng