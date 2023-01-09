A video clip of street music sensation Portable falling off a speaker while performing has gone viral, stirring reactions from fans

The controversial singer as ever was full of energy as he performed and thrilled his fans to quite a show, during his recent trenches concert, Ika of Africa at Iyana-Ilogbo

However, this time Portable's extreme performance took a wrong turn as he fell off the speaker that was dancing on, but luckily he was rescued by his fans

Ace controversial street musician, Portable, has joined the esteemed list of Nigerian singers who have fallen on stage and off a speaker while performing.

Portable, who is quite famed for always climbing on speakers, tables and different things while performing, seems to recently have met his Waterloo during his performance at his own concert Ika Of Africa.

Controversial Nigerian singer Portable trends online as he falls off a speaker while performing at a show. Photo credit: @wahalanetwork

In a viral clip sighted online from Portable's Ika of Africa concert, the singer was seen as he fell off a speaker and would've hit the ground but was rescued by concert-goers that were close to him.

This isn't the singer's first time dancing and performing on top of a speaker, however, this time was a dangerous experience for him.

Watch the moment Portable fell from a speaker while performing:

See how netizens reacted to the clip of Portable falling off a speaker while performing

@nikkytanady:

"Ko need, shebi he don turn hvman monkey, he go learn."

@demmy__paid01:

"Small doctor do pass this one when e first start …he go learn."

@_misoboy:

"He wan do like small doctor..type in d mud."

@midey_mariam:

"Small doctor do pass am he go calm down."

@pante_tsquare:

"Na every December this guy go de bring vibe."

@oluwaridex1:

"Make una leave am make he atleast break back e go learn from."

@turlarnie:

"If he fell towards me, there’s no way I would have helped him up with that sweat, he’s definitely going to take his fall and fall respectfully."

@akpasubi_d3rd:

"That one na fall??? Person when they jump enter crowd normally."

