Lt. Changfe Maigari has made history and written her name in gold in the Nigerian Navy (NN) since its inception in 1964

The mother of one, Maigari emerged as the first female pilot in the Nigerian Navy (NN) since its inception in 1964

She said her remarkable achievement is not only for her but for all her female colleagues who can draw inspiration from the achievement.

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Ebube-Eleme, Rivers state -The Nigerian Navy (NN) has produced its first female pilot, Lt. Changfe Maigari, since its inception in 1964.

Maigari made history after she was presented with the ‘Pilot Wing’ award on Friday, December 13.

Maigari graduated from the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) as the Best Graduating Cadet in Academics in 2016. Photo credit: @MobilePunch

Source: Twitter

As reported by Vanguard, the presentation took place at the 2024 NN Ceremonial Sunset at the Naval Training Command Headquarters (HQ NAVTRAC) in Ebube-Eleme, Rivers state.

The married woman with a daughter, hails from Langtang North local government area of Plateau but was born in Kaduna.

“I grew up in a military environment as my father was an officer in the Nigerian Air Force.

“From an early age, I aspired to become a military pilot and when the opportunity to join the navy arose, I did not hesitate.’’

According to Maigari, she was selected among the first group of 20 female regular cadets trained at the NDA.

She explained that the milestone was achieved after she completed her basic pilot training and fulfilled all requirements.

During an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Maogari said she graduated from the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) as the Best Graduating Cadet in Academics in 2016.

She earned the Gold Medal Navy award and was commissioned as a Sub Lieutenant.

The history maker completed her Sub Lieutenant Technical Course as the overall best in 2019.

“Becoming the first female pilot in the Nigerian Navy feels surreal and a significant milestone, not only for me but for all my female colleagues who can draw inspiration from this achievement.

“I also hope my success motivates young civilian girls aspiring to join the military, particularly the Nigerian Navy, to persist because perseverance can overcome any challenge in life,”

She expressed gratitude to God, her colleagues, and her family for their unwavering support in helping her to achieve the milestone of becoming the first female pilot in the Nigerian Navy.

NAF decorates first female fighter pilot

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that three Nigerian ladies made history on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, when they were winged by the leadership of NAF in a decoration ceremony in Abuja.

The trio emerged as the first females to achieve the feats they have in their respective fields within the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The officers will be decorated alongside ten others who recently completed their flying training.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng