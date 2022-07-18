Portable has made a strong declaration after being ridiculed on social media for supporting the All Progressives Congress in the Osun state election

The upcoming singer declared himself as the founder of dreaded cult groups 1 million boys and Ajah Boys

Many Nigerians have since taken to social media to react to the viral video, with some expressing concern for the singer

Popular singer Portable Zazu has set himself up for dragging on social media after he openly declared himself as the founding father of two dreaded cult groups, Ajah Boys and One Million boys.

The Zazu crooner made this known after netizens ridiculed him for congratulating the Osun state governorship winner Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) despite being in the support group of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Portable talks about cult groups. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The singer in the viral video boasted about being the founder of the two cult groups while telling those who doubted him to confirm from one Sammy Larry.

In his words in Yoruba:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“Open your ears, Ajah boys and one million boys, I am the one that started it.”

See the video below:

Reactions trail video of Portable declaring himself as the founder of 2 deadly cults

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from social media below:

beth_hairs:

"Village people are working extra hours when it comes to this guy‍♀️‍♀️."

funmilayoadisa1:

"He will use his mouth to ruin himself."

emmy_young_official:

"Ahhhh! They’ll arrest this boy oooo."

abiola_ceoabjacs:

"When you talk too much. You begin to say a lot of nonsensical things… God help you! And your mouth doesn’t put you in trouble someday!!"

______cana______:

"This one go put himself for trouble ahhh what a life."

Portable shades Davido for unfollowing him over Osun politics

Before the Osun state governorship election, there was a drama between Nigerian singers Davido and Portable, with the two massively backing their preferred candidates.

In a video, Portable, also known as Idamu Adugbo, shaded Davido for unfollowing him on Instagram because of their political differences in Osun state.

Portable in the Yoruba language said he is not the son of a wealthy man as he made his father a wealthy man, unlike Davido, whose father Adedeji Adeleke is one of the richest men in the country.

Source: Legit.ng