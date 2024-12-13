Former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri, said people should avoid studying obsolete courses in Nigerian universities

Omokri released a list of obsoletes courses Nigerians who want to avoid poverty should not study in the university

He said a lot of people are broke because they studied obsolete courses that cannot create jobs for them

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - Former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has listed obsolete courses to avoid for those who don’t want to live in abject poverty.

Omokri said skilled workers are more educated than PhD holders in sociology, political science, anthropology, etc.

According to Omokri, an educated person is someone who has a craft and skill that can create jobs without depending on others.

He said this in a video shared via his Facebook page.

The social critic explained that “ a craft is a profession, a skill, a knowledge you can use independently make a living without depending on anybody.

He said:

“A rate-technician, a coder, a cloud computing expert, a blockchain developer, a nurse, and a number of other skilled workers are actually more educated than PhD holders in sociology, political science, anthropology, library science, philosophy, and international relations, and many of those are obsolete."

Omokri said giving a craft makes you independent of anybody and you employ yourself. But those who studied the above-mentioned courses don’t have a craft but a paper certificate, or a degree but you don’t have a craft and cannot independently make a living.

"You need a job and jobs in those areas are very limited. That’s why a lot of people are broke. A lot of people are disgusted because they have these degrees and they think that these degrees make them entitled to jobs. But the only job you are entitled to is the job that you can create yourself."

Omokri said crafts are accepted globally but university degrees tend to lose their potency when you relocate.

