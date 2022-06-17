Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable and his old-time pal, DJ Chicken got social media buzzing when a video of them emerged online

The singer in the video called out DJ Chicken for meddling in his business affairs and acting as his manager

He also slammed the DJ for saying not so good things about him and how much he earns, DJ Chicken was appealing in the video as Portable levelled the accusations against him

A video of controversial singer, Portable has sparked hilarious reactions on social media.

The singer busted one of his ex-close associates, DJ Chicken, and slammed him for interfering and acting like his manager.

He recounted how DJ Chicked demanded for money from some show promoters before releasing his contact and he still took him to the said show in Ekiti.

Portable beats DJ Chicken, video emerges. Credit: @portablebaeby @djchicken_kukuruku

Source: Instagram

Portable further stated that when the show promoters saw him at the event, they got angry and almost killed him, he was the one who came to his rescue.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Despite everything the Zazzoo crooner claimed to have done for DJ Chicken, he still allegedly went further to portray his name and business in a bad light.

DJ Chicken was seen appealing in the video as Portable and his boys are preparing to descend on him.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Portable and DJ Chicken's video.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Goz_gram:

"Portable has mastered social media. He’s smarter than you think."

Special_ardewestern:

"Go and watch chicken live video now to know what happen portable nah Weeerey."

Ayanfee003:

"The day them go beat this portable ehhh this boy is doing too much .. he should just wait till he Jam person wey go use law and money ruin am."

Hor_moh_yeh_thu_dey:

"This is too much I feel sorry for this guy."

Portable nabs guy impersonating him

Controversial rising star, Portable nabbed an individual who had been impersonating him on social media and fooling unsuspecting victims.

Celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut, shared a video online showing the moment an enraged Portable interrogated the guilty party as others stood watch.

Portable asked why the guy has been going around impersonating him and even going the extra mile of rocking his signature hairstyle.

The Zazu crooner went on to threaten the individual as he mentioned that he would inflict injury on himself first before dealing with him properly.

Source: Legit.ng