BREAKING: IGP orders probe of Portable over one million boys rant

The Inspector-General Of Police, Usman Baba, has ordered the probe of music star, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, over his alleged ties to One Million Boys, a notorious gang.

In a video, which went viral on Monday, Portable was heard saying he formed the gang and another notorious group known as Ajah Boys.

“Open your ears and hear me, Have you heard about Ajah Boys, One Million Boys, I’m their founder. Go and ask Sammy larry.”

The singer spoke Yoruba in the now-deleted video.

In a statement, Muyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer, said the Lagos Commissioner of Police has been asked to investigate Portable.

“Sequel to the trending video of one Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable where he claimed to have formed the One-Million Boys cult group terrorising some parts of Lagos State, the IGP has ordered CP Lagos to investigate the indicting statement and take necessary legal action. This directive is premised on the continuous effort of the Nigeria Police Force to fish out pillars and sponsors of cult groups in order to decimate their activities and restore sanity to our society.”

Ever since he came to the limelight in December 2021 after the release of his song, ‘Zazu Zeh’, in which he featured top artiste and record label boss, Olamide, practically no month has gone by without Portable, being in the news for negative reasons.

He was ridiculed some hours ago for congratulating the Osun State governorship winner, Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after supporting the opposition party.

