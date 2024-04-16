Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is a Mexican actor famous for his notable role as Mickey Haller in the Netflix series The Lincoln Lawyer. He has also appeared in popular films such as One for the Road and Touch. In 2022, he was nominated as the Best Actor for his role in the television series The Lincoln Lawyer. Aside from his career, fans are curious about his personal life. Who is Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's wife?

Mexican actor Manuel Garcia sits leaning on a chair (L). The actor posing for a photo in a street with his arms in his pocket (R). Photo: @manu_rulfo, @audreymcgraw on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The subject of Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's wife has drawn the attention of many individuals. The Mexican actor has never been married. He was born and raised on a ranch in Guadalajara, Mexico. He started showing interest in acting at a young age, mostly inspired by his grandfather.

Profile summary

Full name Manuel Garcia-Rulfo La Puente Gender Male Date of birth 25 February 1981 Age 43 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Guadalajara, Mexico Current residence Los Angeles, United States of America Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Latino Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2'' Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 172 Weight in kilograms 78 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Mother Grace Rulfo Father Manuel Rulfo Siblings 2 Marital status Unmarried College New York Film Academy, Universidad del Valle Atemajac Profession Actor Net worth $5 million–$8 million Instagram @manu_rulfo

Who is Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's wife?

The actor is unmarried and has never tied the knot before. He was allegedly married to the South Korean actress Lee Min Jung. The rumours resulted from an Instagram photo shared by the actor in 2015. However, the famous actress is married to Lee Byung-hun, a South Korean actor.

Is Manuel Garcia-Rulfo dating anyone?

The Mexican actor is presumably single. He has not confirmed any information concerning his relationship status. However, he is allegedly in a relationship with Audrey McGraw, the daughter of country music singer Tim McGraw.

The rumours started spreading after the two shared photos of each other on their respective social media platforms. For Instance, on 30 June 2023, he shared a photo of himself holding a camera and captioned it, mentioning Audrey MacGraw's middle name, Caroline. She later replied with a kiss emoji.

The two have been posting each other's photos on Instagram but have not confirmed whether they are dating. For instance, on 21 January 2024, she posted the actor's photo on her Instagram but did not caption it.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo’s kids

Who is Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's child? The actor does not have any children. He has never revealed any information regarding being a parent.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo’s family

Five facts about Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. Photo: @manu_rulfo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

He was born in Guadalajara, Mexico. His parents are Grace and Garcia Rulfo. He grew up on a ranch in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. He was raised alongside two siblings, Gabriela and Alejandra. What is Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's nationality? He is Mexican, and his ethnicity is Latino. In the NYFA Guest Speakers Series on YouTube, the interviewee referred to him as a Latino actor.

How old is Manuel Garcia?

The Mexican actor is 43 years old as of 2024. He was born on 25 February 1981. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

Career

He has been passionate about acting since childhood. In a Q&A video on YouTube, he revealed that his grandfather inspired him to be an actor. He loved acting, and growing up in an environment of people who loved acting made him more interested in it.

I grew up on a ranch, and my grandfather was a cinema enthusiast. He used to do things like a lot of you know…from movies with his 16-metre camera. He used to shoot a film, and we'd project it at night. I was fascinated by the machine, which was about a 16-metre projector…I was fascinated since I was 6 or 7 years old. Since I was a kid, I knew that I wanted to belong to that world.

The Mexican actor said he initially wanted to be a director, but when he entered high school, he took theatre classes and loved acting.

In the beginning, I wanted to be a director. But then, in high school, I started taking theatre classes, and I fell in love with it. I do it because I love doing it. When I am acting, it just feels so good.

His passion for acting led him to join the New York Film Academy to advance his acting skills. He later moved to Mexico to work on filming. He tried working in soap operas but said that he was not good at them because they were not his thing.

After I finished NYFA, which was one year of acting, I moved to Mexico City and started working on film… Soap operas used to be the thing in Mexico, and it wasn't my thing…I respect the people who do it…, but I was terrible at it.

He made his acting debut in 2006 when he played Jose in the Mexican film Valle de Lagrimas. In 2007, he appeared in Maquillaje as Mario. He came into the limelight for his role as Vasquez in The Magnificent Seven. According to his IMDb profile, he has 35 acting credits. Below are some of his famous films and TV shows;

Year Film Role 2022–2023 The Lincoln Lawyer Mickey Haller 2021 Sweet Girl Amos Santos 2018 Perfect Strangers Mario 2018 Goliath Gabriel Ortega 2016 The Magnificent Seven Vasquez 2013 Touch Father Esteban 2011 Poor Soul Alan 2009 One for The Road Cristian

What is Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's net worth?

Actor Manuel Garcia-Rulfo during the premiere of IMAX's "Voyage Of Time: The IMAX Experience" at California Science Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

According to multiple sources such as Digital Ocean, Sarkariexam.com, and Justspeak.org, his net worth is alleged to be around $5 million and $8 million. He primarily earns his income from his acting career.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's height and weight

The renowned actor is 6 feet 2 inches or 188 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 172 pounds or 78 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Manuel Garcia-Rulfo? He is a Mexican actor known for his role as Mickey Haller in The Lincoln Lawyer. Where is Manuel Garcia-Rulfo from? He hails from Guadalajara, Mexico. Where does Manuel Garcia-Rulfo live? The actor lives in Los Angeles, United States of America. What is Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's ethnicity? He is Latino. What is Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's age? He is 43 years old as of 2024—the actor was born on 25 February 1981. Who are the parents of Manuel Garcia-Rulfo? His parents are Grace and Manuel Garcia Rulfo.

The topic of Manuel Garcia-Rulfo’s wife has sparked interest among many. The Mexican actor is unmarried but is allegedly dating Audrey McGraw. He has been passionate about acting since childhood.

Legit.ng recently published Kaitlan Collins' bio. She is an American journalist known for anchoring The Source with Kaitlan Collins on weeknights. She was born to Jeff and Kristi in Prattville, Alabama, United States of America.

Kaitlan Collins attended Prattville High School and furthered her studies at the University of Alabama. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Journalism. She has been featured in popular TV shows such as King Charles and CNN News Central. Find out more about the journalist here.

Source: Legit.ng