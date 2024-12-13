In a heartwarming move, Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru has announced a Christmas bonus of ₦150,000 for each state worker. This generous gesture was confirmed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Monday Uzor, in a Facebook post on Thursday. According to Uzor, the workers can expect to receive their bonuses before 1 pm on Tuesday, December 17, 2024.

Governor Nwifuru's commitment to workers' welfare is evident in this move, especially considering that the previous year's bonus was ₦100,000. This increase demonstrates the governor's dedication to improving the lives of state workers. The bonus is a welcome surprise for the workers, who will undoubtedly appreciate the extra financial support during the holiday season.

In addition to the Christmas bonus, the Ebonyi State government has also commenced the full implementation of the new minimum wage act. This move exceeds the minimum wage of ₦70,000, with an additional ₦5,000 for Ebonyi workers. This development reiterates the state government's consistency in improving workers' welfare.

The governor's efforts to improve the lives of state workers have not gone unnoticed. His administration has made significant strides in prioritizing workers' welfare, and this latest move is a testament to that commitment. As the holiday season approaches, the workers of Ebonyi State can look forward to a brighter and more prosperous future.

The Christmas bonus and the implementation of the new minimum wage act are clear indications of Governor Nwifuru's dedication to the well-being of state workers. As the state continues to prioritize workers' welfare, it is likely that Ebonyi State will become a model for other states to follow in terms of worker satisfaction and overall quality of life.

See the announcement here:

Source: Legit.ng