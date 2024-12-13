Christmas Bonus: Nigerian Governor Announces N150k for Workers
In a heartwarming move, Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru has announced a Christmas bonus of ₦150,000 for each state worker. This generous gesture was confirmed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Monday Uzor, in a Facebook post on Thursday. According to Uzor, the workers can expect to receive their bonuses before 1 pm on Tuesday, December 17, 2024.
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Governor Nwifuru's commitment to workers' welfare is evident in this move, especially considering that the previous year's bonus was ₦100,000. This increase demonstrates the governor's dedication to improving the lives of state workers. The bonus is a welcome surprise for the workers, who will undoubtedly appreciate the extra financial support during the holiday season.
In addition to the Christmas bonus, the Ebonyi State government has also commenced the full implementation of the new minimum wage act. This move exceeds the minimum wage of ₦70,000, with an additional ₦5,000 for Ebonyi workers. This development reiterates the state government's consistency in improving workers' welfare.
The governor's efforts to improve the lives of state workers have not gone unnoticed. His administration has made significant strides in prioritizing workers' welfare, and this latest move is a testament to that commitment. As the holiday season approaches, the workers of Ebonyi State can look forward to a brighter and more prosperous future.
The Christmas bonus and the implementation of the new minimum wage act are clear indications of Governor Nwifuru's dedication to the well-being of state workers. As the state continues to prioritize workers' welfare, it is likely that Ebonyi State will become a model for other states to follow in terms of worker satisfaction and overall quality of life.
See the announcement here:
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with 7 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Legit’s Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023). Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng