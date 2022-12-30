This year, most Nigerian artistes who released new music had their fair share of international fame and glory

Some songs like Burna Boy's Last Last, Ayra Starr's Rush and Oxlade's Ku Lo Sa turned into global anthems, and they did numbers on different charts

American magazine, Rolling Stone has released the 40 Best Afropop songs of 2022 and Nigerian musicians dominated the list

2022 turned out to be an amazing year for the music industry as singles released especially in the Afropop genre travelled far and wide and did amazing numbers.

American magazine Rolling Stone complied a long list of Afropop songs that ruled 2022, and Nigerian artistes clinched spots all through, especially the first 5.

Nigerians top Rolling Stone's Afropop list Photo credit: @burnaboygram/@oxladeofficial/@ayrastarr/@asakemusic

Source: Instagram

First on the list, predictably enough was Burna Boy's Last Last, a heartbreak song that turned into a club anthem and then a global jam.

Oxlade's Ku Lo Sa came second, a deserving one at that seeing as it went viral on TikTok, content creators even created challenges for it and of course, covers were done as well.

The rave of the moment, Asake came third place with the remix of his hot Sungba with Burna Boy. for someone relatively new in the industry, Asake had a good 2022, both home and abroad.

Ayra Starr and her tiny mini skirt came fourth with Rush, another tune that took over the music industry and earned her recognition abroad.

Pheelz secured the fifth spot with Finesse featuring Buju, a tune that took over the airwaves with its smoothness.

Davido, Wizkid, Adekunle Gold, Don Jazzy's Mavins, Kizz Daniel were other Nigerian artistes who managed to secure top spots.

Foreign singers who were also on the list included Uncle Waffles, Kweku The Traveller, and AKA.

