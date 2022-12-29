Nigerian upcoming singer Portable Zazu had his concert at the New African Shrine on December 28 and it came with more than fans bargained for

A highlight from the concert showed the moment the Zazu singer arrived on stage in a coffin as he came out of it in style

The video has sparked different reactions as many expressed dissatisfaction with his concept for the show

Upcoming singer Portable Zazu, who is known for his controversial lifestyle has stirred up a new one with his concert which took place at the New African Shrine on Wednesday night, December 28.

A video from the event showed the moment Portable entered a coffin which was then carried to the stage where he came out to begin his performance.

Aside from Portable, other upcoming artists also turned up for his concert.

Portable shows off dance moves

Candy Bleakz at Portable concert

Netizens react as Portable arrives on stage in a concert

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as many netizens expressed their disapproval at the singer’s action.

churchill_777:

"Before olamide will sign any artiste, they must bring doctor report ."

churchill_777:

"The person that introduce portable to us, owe Nigerians an apology."

blesseddbarber_:

"This is beyond concert don't you guys know... but you guys thought it was a concept right.... this guys is was trying to redeem his lives and doing some spiritual transactions in order for no one to be able to get him... this is beyond ordinary. Wake up guys."

vv_348:

"In all his way of trying to be creative, i reject coffin for him and he'll not be carried in a coffin until he's old enough. Amen."

mide_fwesh:

"Is portable unfortunate?? This is way too much."

