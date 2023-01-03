Top Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has now broken his silence after his Lagos concert was trailed with stories of woe from fans

On his social media pages, a note was posted where he apologised to his fans and blamed the organisers for the issues that occurred

According to Burna, he and his band were not late, but Olisa Adibua, KC Kennedy, Wonder X and more, did an abysmal job of executing things

Grammy winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has finally spoken up after his Lagos concert on New Year’s Day trended for many wrong reasons.

Recall that the singer had kept fans waiting for about 7 hours before eventually emerging on stage and performing for about one hour.

Despite the singer’s late stage appearance, a lot of other things that took place at the event made it a trending topic on social media but for negative reasons.

In a new development, the music star posted an apology note on his official social media pages.

According to Burna’s note, despite him loving Lagos and Nigeria, he would not be willing to go through what happened at the concert again. The music star noted that the ‘organisational structure and infrastructure’ is not there for his ‘audio and production needs’.

We were not late

Not stopping there, Burna made it clear that neither him nor his band was late for the event and he had one of three options. He had to either wait for the audio to be fixed and delay the show, or to come out at his scheduled time of 11pm with a bad sound or to call breach of contract and not come out at all.

The music star then showed interest in collaborating with willing people to build a ‘world class structure in the Nigerian entertainment business’.

Burna then went ahead to apologise to his fans for the hectic experience they had at the event. He also praised his band, The Outsiders, for ‘making lemonades with the worst lemons’ they had ever seen.

Burna Boy blames Olisa Adibua, others for event flop

Finally, the music star also pointed fingers at some of those responsible for why the show was a let down. According to him, Wonder X, Olisa Adibua, KC Kennedy and Creative Economic Catalyst (CEC) did an abysmal job of executing anything.

See the note below:

Nigerians react as Burna Boy apologises to fans for flopped Lagos show

Shortly after the music star’s note was posted online, it stirred mixed reactions from netizens. Read some of them below:

ninaolebara:

"Still doesn’t explain why he had to insult fans who stayed up for hours waiting for him to show up. He finally showed up and rather than apologize or shame the organizers, he scolded the fans for feeling disappointed. Make it make sense."

antho.nigram:

"Aww we forgive you "

nuranoor__:

"Lmaooooo where is the apology."

moyin____oluwaa:

"Omo. Nothing amazes me more than the 'aww, we forgive you'. This apology isn't even apology. He's still standing by what he did and insinuating he had the right to. What happened to addressing the crowd while they fixed the issue ooo...omo, we deserve our leaders "

harissjames:

"They always put the blame on "organisers" ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂"

itsyudee:

"After saying “if you don’t like me god punish you” Lmao. This man is such a cute joke"

chichiaijay:

"very insane..abi na the fans make the sounds no work,but wait other artists perform shows and really never have to complain about sounds..it shows this was a poorly planned event.."

msosas_:

"Why didn’t he apologise on stage yesterday? Why come online to tender an apology."

l.tobiloba:

"Nigerians would still complain and drag him If he came out to perform with terrible sound setup."

glow_samanthae_:

"Reasons why I can’t stop loving him... if you are still angry oya calm down no vex his just common person "

hiebywhumey:

"Were you not supposed to do the sound check bfor the show? Woh nah who dey pay for concert go reply you better .. Go and sin no more."

Burna Boy 'kicks' fan who tried to climb stage at Lagos show

Grammy winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, trended for controversial reasons over his January 1, 2023, concert in Lagos.

The music star made headlines for different reasons over the show and one of them was a video making the rounds of how he handled a fan who tried to climb the stage.

The music star was performing one of his songs, Kilometer, when he spotted the overzealous fan trying to mount the stage.

Source: Legit.ng