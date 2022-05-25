Rising star Portable was among nominees who bagged categories in the recently released Headies Award nomination list

The Zazu crooner snagged a spot in the street-hop artiste category and rookie of the year category respectively

However, in a video posted on his Instagram page, the singer maintained that he deserves to win both categories and threatened to kill if he loses

Nigerian singer Portable has a reputation for being a social media chatterbox and he just might have put himself in trouble with a recent post shared on Instagram.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Headies Award organisers released the much-anticipated nomination list and Portable was nominated in two different categories.

Portable says he must win Headies 2022 award.



The Zazu hitmaker bagged himself a nomination in the street-hop artiste category and was also nominated for rookie of the year category respectively.

Hours after the list went live, Portable took to his Instagram page with a video where he canvassed for support and maintained that he deserves to win both categories.

According to Portable, his hit track, Zazu Zeh, has recorded an impressive level of success and as such, no one else deserves to win.

However, a disturbing portion of the video saw Portable threatening to kill other nominees if he doesn’t win his nominated categories.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

kofz_coco said:

"His mouth won’t put him in trouble amen!"

rextriumph_ said:

"Na so he go talk finish, later he go start to apologize."

candycoplus7 said:

"Make dey makesure Dey give am this award o Even if he no win ooo."

pinzle_ceo said:

"I said before headies go collect if e no win."

kelly_premium said:

"If e no win, blo*d go flow oooh… they better finish what they have started."

shemack_efficy22 said:

"If Portable no win one of this nominations, ahhh Headies go collect wotowoto from ZAZU o."

