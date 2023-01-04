Controversial music star Portable was recently in Port Harcourt for a gig and he gave fans a good show for their money

The Zazu hitmaker flooded his Instagram page with videos showing the moment he performed on a stage mounted in the middle of a river in the state

Many flooded Portable’s comment section with mixed reactions to videos of the thrilling performance

Nigerian music star Portable has started the new year on an exciting note as indicated by recent videos shared on social media.

The Zazu crooner had a gig in Port Harcourt and it was an entirely different experience from other shows he has performed at.

Videos as Portable performs on water. Photo: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable shared videos showing the moment he arrived at a riverside alongside his crew members and show organizers.

The singer and his team were ushered into a boat that conveyed them to a stage set up in the middle of the river.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Upon gaining access to the stage, the singer continued his energetic performance as usual with some overzealous fans risking it all and entering the river to get a closer view of the singer.

Watch videos below:

Social media users react

young_smith231 said:

"This guy is too generous and real, the grace is too much . Nobi everybody go get money like Davido or wizkid, they collect ur cash low key omo ope."

codybenkzz said:

"Bro is so big , his stage is now on the water ❤️ first to do it!"

thevillageboibrand said:

"Dem no like portable, bt the guy don play over 30 shows this year or more."

akorede_dd said:

"This one pass juju,grace is grace enjoy your grace ika ."

jacanada1 said:

"Akoi can’t jump anyhow here akoi sea."

realboisworld said:

"First artist in Nigeria to perform inside middle of water 'people enter stand inside water to catch d groove ,u be really wahala musician ."

Man rates Portable's performance after Burna Boy's

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a social media user sparked reactions online after naming Portable Zazu as Nigeria's artist with the best stage performance after Burna Boy.

The Zazu hitmaker, who is known for his different stunts on stage, acknowledged the post by sharing it on his Instagram page.

However, some of Portable's fans weren't entirely impressed with the singer's rating as the second-best performer.

Source: Legit.ng