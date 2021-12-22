Portable vs Pocolee: A Peep Into Fall Out Of Zazoo and Zehh by Emmanuel Daraloye

A few hours ago, rave of the moment and self-acclaimed Werey Olorin, Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable, was sent packing from a hotel which was paid for by his promoter Kogbagidi after he ranted on Tiktok about dancer Poco lee ripping him off the dollar Wizkid sprayed on him at a show on Sunday.

In the first week of December, Poco Lee linked Portable with his Idol Olamide, and the YBNL boss delivered a verse on Zazoo Zehh. Ever since then, the song has been one of the major highlights of Detty December.

The rave of the moment Portable called out his benefactor Pocolee. Credit: portable_omolalomi1

With promotions by Quadri Taoreed better referred to as Kogbagidi who has worked with the likes of Davido, CDQ, Dammy Krane and others, the revered promoter also booked Portable for a Kenya and Qatar tour in January 2022 and also paid TG Omori to shoot a music video for the song, the video was shot yesterday.

Poco Lee who is known for linking his talented friends with their benefactors is in the middle of this upheaval. How do 3,000 dollars remain 600 dollars, you might ask?

Was Tiktok the right avenue for settling matters, another school of thought ponders? Was sending him out of the hotel the right thing to do? These were some of the questions asked by the online community ever since the news broke out.

For an artist who made Sango Ota his resident and just blew up, 3000 dollars would always be huge, you don't blame him if he asked for his money. Could he have been tactical with his strategy? Yes. A one on one encounter with Pocolee or Kogbagidi would have solved this problem rather than ranting on Tiktok.

When they got called up on stage at the Wizkid's show at LiveSpot on Sunday, Poco Lee opened the floor with his hype, when it got to the turn of Portable on the song, Grammy-winning artist Wizkid brought out a bunch of hundred dollars, sprayed it on Portable. Was its idea for Poco lee to stop dancing and turn to picker—excuse the pun, professionally that was a wrong approach to a craft. The money should have been left or better still, someone else should have picked it. Although we live in a world where we rarely trust one another when it comes to money and bear in mind, this is the dollar.

According to Poco Lee's tweet, he claimed to have shared money. He could have been more diplomatic on that. How do you share what is not yours? Like Eldee the don would say, is it your money?

Portable is down but there are some life lessons encoded in this saga; the breakdown of trust, miscommunication and the lack of proper mentoring which a lot of artists have fallen into.

Will Portable settle his issue with Kogbagidi and Poco Lee? That's is more likely, will the relationship ever remain the same? That remains to be seen.

Emmanuel Daraloye is a Music Journalist. He can be contacted via Emmanuel Daraloye on Instagram/Twitter/Facebook.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Legit.ng.

Your own opinion articles are welcome at info@corp.legit.ng— drop an email telling us what you want to write about and why. More details in Legit.ng’s step-by-step guide for guest contributors.

