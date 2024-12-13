The absence of Bishop David Abioye at the ongoing Shiloh program has continued to raise dust and generate buzz on social media

Amid outcry from Winners Chapel church faithfuls, Bishop Abioye has posted an excerpt of one of his sermons on Facebook

People took to the comment section to pour out their hearts and express sadness that he has not been seen at Shiloh so far

Bishop David Abioye has enjoined people to always seek the word of God and not to look to men.

This was contained in an excerpt of his sermon he recently posted on Facebook.

Bishop Abioye admonished that people should always look out for the word of God. Photo Credit: Bishop David O. Abioye

This comes as men and women have lamented his absence from the ongoing Shiloh program.

"Do not look to men when everything you need is found in the Word of God.

"Men may fail, but God’s Word has never failed and will never fail you. Place your trust in God and His Word, and everything will work out for your good," Bishop Abioye captioned his Facebook reel.

In the short clip, he maintained that God's word never fails on any matter.

"We should always look out for the word of God. What is God saying? Not what the economy is saying," he said.

Netizens bemoan Bishop Abioye's Shiloh absence

Patrick Michael said:

"My eyes were open looking for your presence at Shiloh, but is well Sir, greater heights Sir."

Felix Liliou said:

"A voice Miss us at shiloh 2024!and this voice is bishop Abioye voice !the IS an empty in this shilo.God continue to bless you daddy."

Oluwadarasimi Gabriel James said:

"We miss you at Shiloh... more Grace and Anointing."

Loveth Sargin said:

"Ever speaking the deep Wisdom of the Spirit of God.

"You are ever loved and Cherished 🙏.

"Your teachings and changed and moulded lives , including mine."

Mcnuki Benard Jnr said:

"What I have for you is beyond love God bless real good ,for my generations to witness your kind hmmmm God bless you sir."

Obatarhe Blessing said:

"I missed your teaching Sir at Shiloh 2024, I could feel this thing someone was supposed to be teaching this in a big and different dimension. Your impact in my life, is for a lifetime!"

Man sad over Bishop Abioye's Shiloh absence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had lamented Bishop Abioye's absence at Shiloh 2024.

He revisited Bishop Abioye's retirement in October and decried how the cleric left after years of devotion and loyalty to Bishop Oyedepo.

According to him, Abioye should not have been allowed to retire as he did and added that bishops who left Winners Chapel earlier would mock him.

